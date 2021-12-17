Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3: after the stop, stable One UI 4 distribution resumes

If you have the impression of a déjà-vu, you are not mistaken: Samsung distribution of the stable version of the One UI 4.0 for its foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. But something went wrong: indeed, more than something, since the Korean giant was practically forced to “take back” the update, interrupting its roll out.

The reasons that led to this drastic decision were important bug reports from the first slice of users who had installed the update, initially only available in South Korea: in addition to a performance collapse compared to Android 11, frequent crashes, restart spontaneous and flickering screen, there were also some bricked units. In short, the conditions for withdrawing the firmware from the market quickly were all there, and so it was.

Less than ten days from then, though, Samsung believes it already is come to the head of the situation, and to have fixed everything that was not working: after the release of a last beta earlier this week, the news arrives from South Korea that it is distribution restarted Android 12 based One UI 4.0 for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.