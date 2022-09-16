HomeTech NewsGalaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 start receiving One UI 4.1.1...

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 start receiving One UI 4.1.1 with Android 12L in Europe

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
1663293574 galaxy z fold 3 and flip 3 start receiving one.jpeg
Today Samsung started rolling out One UI 4.1.1 with android 12L for the galaxy Z Fold 2 in Germany and now SamMobile reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are also getting this update that brings some of the next generation features. Samsung’s latest foldable for these models.

receiving-One.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. Image: Samsung

The update arrives with firmware version F926BXXU1CVHB and F711BXXU2CVHB for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 respectively. The update is being rolled out to European users first, so it may take some time before it reaches more regions.

Galaxy Z Fold 3. Image: TechSmart

Speaking of new features, there are now new gestures for using apps in multitasking mode, a mode where half the screen can be used as a touchpad on both foldables, and even a taskbar for quick app switching on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

New Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Ultra, and Lite, availability and prices in Spain

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting improvements in Quick Shot Mode, a feature that allows you to view and take photos with the original aspect ratio and use the external screen as a viewfinder to obtain higher quality with the main cameras.

Finally, the security patch is also being updated to September 2022, fixing dozens of critical Android and One UI vulnerabilities.

  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at Submarino for BRL 4,936.
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available at Extra for BRL 8,158.
(Updated September 15, 2022 at 5:38 pm)

More like this

