Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 start receiving One UI 4.1.1 with Android 12L in Europe

Today Samsung started rolling out One UI 4.1.1 with 12L for the Z Fold 2 in Germany and now SamMobile reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are also getting this update that brings some of the next generation features. Samsung’s latest foldable for these models.

receiving-One.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

The update arrives with firmware version F926BXXU1CVHB and F711BXXU2CVHB for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 respectively. The update is being rolled out to an users first, so it may take some time before it reaches more regions.

Speaking of new features, there are now new gestures for using apps in multitasking mode, a mode where half the screen can be used as a touchpad on both foldables, and even a taskbar for quick app switching on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

- Advertisement -

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting improvements in Quick Shot Mode, a feature that allows you to view and take photos with the original aspect ratio and use the external screen as a viewfinder to obtain higher quality with the main cameras.

Finally, the security patch is also being updated to September 2022, fixing dozens of critical Android and One UI vulnerabilities.