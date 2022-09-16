Galaxy Z Fold 2, there is One UI 4.1.1 with Android 12L! Rollout party in Europe

- Advertisement -

With the arrival of the Z Fold 4 (which we have already reviewed, here), Samsung promised that most of the innovations introduced with 12L would also arrive on previous generations of foldables, and since Galaxy Z Fold 3 has already received it was only a matter of days for the news to arrive also at Galaxy Z Fold 2. No sooner said than done: the One UI 4.1.1 arrives on the second generation fold.

The updatethe colleagues of sammobile.com, is on rollout in Germany, therefore it will soon reach the Galaxy Z Fold 2 active in the rest of the continent, including Italy. The One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L can be identified by the build with code F916BXXU2HVHA and includes the September 2022 security patches, already delivered to several other Galaxy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 128.2 x 159.2 x 6.9 mm

7.6 inches – 2208×1768 px Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm

7.6 inches – 2208×1768 px Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3 mm

7.6 inches – 2176×1812 px HOW TO UPDATE

As always the update comes automatically notified by the device. In that case, just follow the instructions on the screen. Alternatively you can check manually by accessing the menu Settings> Software Update.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Android 12L and One UI 4.1.1 bring Galaxy Z Fold 2 a series of novelties mainly focused on multitasking, now easier thanks to a more efficient use of the display. Below we list some of them, but you could supplement the list by watching the video review of Z Fold 4, where we have deepened several aspects of the new interface.

two finger gesture to switch between full screen and split screen

taskbar at the bottom of the screen, so that the user always has an eye on – and accessible – the apps and can perform drag & drop operations more quickly

text extraction from images, sharing and translation in different languages ​​(there is also Italian)

My Files can search within files, images and documents

Samsung keyboard with new emojis

Samsung Internet allows you to rearrange your favorites.