HomeMobileAndroidGalaxy Z Fold 2, there is One UI 4.1.1 with Android 12L!...

Galaxy Z Fold 2, there is One UI 4.1.1 with Android 12L! Rollout party in Europe

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
galaxy z fold 2, there is one ui 4.1.1 with
galaxy z fold 2, there is one ui 4.1.1 with
- Advertisement -

With the arrival of the galaxy Z Fold 4 (which we have already reviewed, here), Samsung promised that most of the innovations introduced with android 12L would also arrive on previous generations of foldables, and since Galaxy Z Fold 3 has already received it was only a matter of days for the news to arrive also at Galaxy Z Fold 2. No sooner said than done: the One UI 4.1.1 arrives on the second generation fold.

The updatethe colleagues of sammobile.com, is on rollout in Germany, therefore it will soon reach the Galaxy Z Fold 2 active in the rest of the continent, including Italy. The One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L can be identified by the build with code F916BXXU2HVHA and includes the September 2022 security patches, already delivered to several other Galaxy.

samsung galaxy z fold 2 pic
samsung galaxy z fold 2 pic
- Advertisement -

samsung galaxy z fold 3 pic
samsung galaxy z fold 3 pic

samsung galaxy z fold 4 pic
samsung galaxy z fold 4 pic
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 128.2 x 159.2 x 6.9 mm
7.6 inches – 2208×1768 px		 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm
7.6 inches – 2208×1768 px		 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3 mm
7.6 inches – 2176×1812 px

HOW TO UPDATE

As always the update comes automatically notified by the device. In that case, just follow the instructions on the screen. Alternatively you can check manually by accessing the menu Settings> Software Update.

- Advertisement -

ANNOUNCEMENTS

TCL 20 5G, a new mid-range compatible with high-speed mobile networks that does not do without almost anything

Android 12L and One UI 4.1.1 bring Galaxy Z Fold 2 a series of novelties mainly focused on multitasking, now easier thanks to a more efficient use of the display. Below we list some of them, but you could supplement the list by watching the video review of Z Fold 4, where we have deepened several aspects of the new interface.

  • two finger gesture to switch between full screen and split screen
  • taskbar at the bottom of the screen, so that the user always has an eye on – and accessible – the apps and can perform drag & drop operations more quickly
  • text extraction from images, sharing and translation in different languages ​​(there is also Italian)
  • My Files can search within files, images and documents
  • Samsung keyboard with new emojis
  • Samsung Internet allows you to rearrange your favorites.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

OPPO K10x: a new mid-range mobile with a 120 Hz screen and fast charging as the main assets

OPPO has just announced a new mid-range 5G mobile that completes the...
Tech News

Tesla: Lawsuit alleging misleading statements about “Autopilot” and “Full Self Driving”

Tesla is again being sued because customers consider the "Autopilot" and "Full self-driving" programs...

More like this

Ireland

Gardai send file on leaking of GP contract by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar to Director of Public Prosecutions

A file regarding the leaking of a confidential GP contract by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar...
How to?

How to see the translations of thousands of songs on Deezer

Deezer is one of the most popular streaming music platforms today, and to keep...
Tech News

Raja Koduri confirms that the Intel Arc A770 is almost ready for launch

The head of Intel's GPU division, Raja Koduri, has put an end to the...

© 2021 voonze.com.