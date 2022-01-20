Galaxy Z Flip3, with the CoverScreen OS app the external display is something else entirely

In recent months, a decidedly cumbersome solution has been tested, through an app called SamSprung Launcher, which allowed all apps installed and adapted to the size of the small display to be used, but the limitations were such – uninstall S Health, remove the screen lock, etc. – to make it almost completely useless.

Finally, a solution seems to have arrived, again from third parties, which will allow to expand the possibilities of this small display without too many sacrifices. CoverScreen OS is a new app that allows you to get more information from notifications, additional quick toggles, native widgets, an app drawer, navigation gestures and even a sort of task manager that allows you to quickly switch between the last two recently opened apps.

Also in this case, as in the previous solution, all the apps that will be resized but still usable can be started. In those where it is necessary to enter text, Google voice recognition will be automatically activated.

As mentioned, the limitations are not too many but there are. To make it possible to use CoverScreen OS, in fact, it is necessary to log in with a Gmail account, grant some permissions (overlay, bluetooth and control) and configure the side key with a long press.

CoverScreen OS is available for free on the Play Store (in-app payments are still foreseen for other features). The evolution of the development of this app can be followed in the thread on XDA (link in SOURCE), but the works are currently paused as the developer broke the display of his Galaxy Z Flip3, evidently too stressed during the tests .