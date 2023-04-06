Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 5: here are the possible colors of the next Samsung foldables

- Advertisement -

Galaxy Z Fold 5 And Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected for this summer, if Samsung will keep the timing of last year’s event Unpacked dedicated to them could be held in the first half of August. At the moment, however, these are mere assumptions, just as the rumors according to which the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra tablets will also be launched with folding smartphones are not confirmed but are still plausible.

Foldables have been talked about on several occasions, especially regarding the new zipper which on both will allow to eliminate the crack when closed and to considerably reduce the crease when used when open. Z Flip 5 has also been discussed for a long time external displaywhich according to the latest rumors should have a square shape with a rounded edge and be larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Now it’s time to discover the colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (click photo for review)

É Ross Young of DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) to provide us with the first indications in this regard, specifying that Samsung will translate these colors into more commercially appealing names and that more will be added”in lower volume” (the reference goes to the colors available exclusively on the Samsung website). It is then probable that the company decides to offer a customizable Bespoke version (here the reference should go to Galaxy Z Flip 5).

Galaxy Z Flip 5: beige, gray, light green, light pink

beige, gray, light green, light pink Galaxy Z Fold 5: beige, black, light blue

Recall that Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be purchased in Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue (+ Bespoke Edition models), Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Graygreen, Phantom Black and Beige (+ the special Burgundy exclusive color on Samsung Shop).

