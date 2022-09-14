Galaxy Z Flip and Flip 5G receive September security package

Update (09/14/22) – JB

Samsung started to release september patch for the original Z Flip and Z Flip 5G. The novelty was confirmed by several European users on Wednesday morning. According to those who have already had access to the update, it is numbered F707BXXU7HVH9 and weighs about 200 MB, and there is a fix for 24 vulnerabilities found in Android 12. In addition, the changelog also mentions the presence of improvements and tweaks to the Korean manufacturer’s proprietary interface, but, so far, the update is being distributed only in Europe. - Advertisement - With that, we point out that it may take a little longer for it to appear on your smartphone. Even so, if you want to check availability, the path is simple: China attacks US chips act and warns of consequences Settings > Software Update > Download and Install

receive-September-security- .jpeg" width="660" height="371"> receive-September-security- .jpeg" width="660" height="371">

Update (07/29/2022) – by DT

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G receives update with August 2022 security patch

THE Samsung started releasing, this Friday (29), the monthly update with the security package for August 2022 for the foldable cell phone Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The model receives the update shortly after the Galaxy S20, S21 lines and S22. According to SamMobile, the version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G being updated is the SM-F707B. Already the ID of the new software build is F707BXXU6GVG5. The update is currently being released in Switzerland and other European countries.





However, the expectation is that the other countries where the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is officially marketed will also receive the update in the coming weeks, after language adjustments and other considerations for each market. - Advertisement - The update in question includes security fixes from Google’s latest revision and stability improvements to the One UI user interface. Upgrading is recommended for all model owners.

Owners of a Galaxy Z Flip 5G can now check if the update is available for that device. To do this, simply go to the following path: “Settings” » “Software Update” and then tap on “Download and Install”. Have you already received this August update? Tell us in the comments below!

Update (7/11/22) – JB iQOO Z6: new version gets official release date and has confirmed design Galaxy Z Flip starts receiving July security patch update

- Advertisement - Like other Samsung smartphones, the original Galaxy Z Flip is now getting the july security patch. The news was confirmed by several users in Australia. According to those who already had access to the update, it brings firmware version F707BXXU6GVF7 and fixes about 50 vulnerabilities found in Google’s operating system. Additionally, the changelog cites the presence of stability improvements to Samsung’s proprietary interface, but doesn’t go so far as to mention what has changed. For now, the update is being released slowly and gradually in batches. Therefore, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for it to be available for Europeian users. The way to check availability can be found below: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install

Update (24/06/22) – JB

Samsung releases June security patch for Galaxy Z Flip

The original Galaxy Z Flip is being updated with the June security patch after its more recent collapsible siblings received the update. The novelty was confirmed by several users in Europe. According to those who have already received the update, it weighs about 200 MB and carries the firmware number F700FXXU8GVF3. Generally speaking, this update only fixes about 66 holes found in Android 12. In addition, there are also minor tweaks to Samsung’s proprietary interface, with the update rolling out slowly and gradually. Therefore, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for you to receive this package on your smartphone here in Europe. The technological ones overcome the rise in rates and recover 15% from minimums

Update (05/02/2022) – MR

Samsung starts releasing May security package for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldables

Samsung has started releasing the May security package for Galaxy line devices. Recently, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 were graced with the update. This time, it reached the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the United States.

Latest software update for Galaxy Z Flip 3 (SM-F711U1) has version firmware F711U1TBS2CVD4while The Galaxy Z Fold 3 (SM-F926U1) has firmware F926U1UES1CVD4. They are available for unlocked models.

The May security patch fixes several privacy and security vulnerabilities. As usual, it also fixes several bugs and improves device stability.

If you have a Galaxy Z Flip 3 or a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and you are in the United States, go to settings, software update and choose the download and install option to start the process. You can also download the most up-to-date firmware directly from this link.

The South Korean launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the second half of 2021 with Android 11 and One UI 3.1.1. Devices received Android 12 with One UI 4.0 earlier this year and One UI 4.1 a few weeks ago.

Samsung released special offers and conditions for various products of the brand for Mother’s Day. For more information click here.

Original text – 04/11/2022

Samsung starts releasing April security package for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldables

After awarding the Galaxy S22 line, Samsung contemplated the brand’s latest foldables with the April 2022 security package. For now, the update has reached the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 models in their unlocked versions, in the United States. United. The first had its firmware version changed to F926U1UES1CVC9, while the second received build number F711U1TBS2CVC9. There is no further information about the size of each update or when it will reach more markets.

The latest security patch includes fixing dozens of bugs. One of them became known as Dirty Pipe – identified by CVE-2022-0847 –, a vulnerability discovered by Max Kellermann that would leave holes in Pixel or Galaxy devices running Android 12. Just like Samsung’s regular series tops, the foldables don’t have any added features or new functions in this latest update. She just focused on security improvements.

Installation is typically released via OTA, with automatic release notice in a notification. To check manually, you can go to the following path: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. So, has your cell phone already been covered with the security package for April this year? Was there any change in it? Report it to us in the space below.