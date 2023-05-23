galaxy z flip 5 will support samsung dex | rumor

will integrate DeX support for the first time. He brings it back Sammobile, according to which the next-generation clamshell foldable will be the smallest Samsung smartphone to have access to this feature. Dex, we recall, allows you to transform your mobile device into a real workstation with a desktop interface. A really useful tool especially when you are on the move, with the possibility of using an external monitor (to be connected both by cable and wirelessly) complete with a mouse and keyboard.

What is still not entirely clear is if DeX will also be extended to Galaxy Z Flip 4 and previous models. Once the feature is made public for the device arriving next summer, Samsung could in fact release a software update for the entire Galaxy Z Flip series.

Current DeX Compatible Models: Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Tab Active Series, Galaxy Tab S7 Series.

Recall that Samsung DeX is available for windows (from version 10 and up) and no longer for macOS. As far as Galaxy Z Flip 5 is concerned, however, an early summer debut is assumed compared to the now usual month of August: we already know several technical and aesthetic details about him, starting from the external display which this year will be particularly generous in size, allowing users to access functions and apps that were previously more complicated – if not impossible – to manage on a 1.9-inch screen.

So let’s expect a foldable smartphone with an external display from 3.4 inches and internal from 6.7 inches equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and dual camera from 12MP (main + ultra wide angle).