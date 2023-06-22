HomeTech NewsGalaxy Z Flip 5 may display Google Maps on 3.4-inch external display,...

Galaxy Z Flip 5 may display Google Maps on 3.4-inch external display, says rumor

Tech News
Galaxy Z Flip 5 has full design revealed in leaked image
1686905359 galaxy z flip 5 has full design revealed in leaked.jpeg
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 should be announced with a major design update that should bring a 3.4-inch external display to the device. That is, something similar to what Motorola and other Chinese manufacturers have done.

Now, according to new information released by a reliable leaker (@chunvn8888), the device should really be able to display and allow the use of Google Maps and other apps on your external display.

However, what remains unclear is whether the app will be able to be operated using this smaller screen or if it will only display path information in navigation mode, for example.

Image/reproduction: concept.

Motorola was one of the manufacturers that brought functional applications to the external display of the Razr 40 Ultra, and it is even possible to play games using the smaller screen. This is prompting Samsung to do the same in the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Instagram stops showing ‘likes’ and the community trembles, what happened?

Therefore, in addition to Maps, YouTube and other Google apps, the foldable’s 3.4-inch display can also be used to display Samsung’s proprietary applications, in addition to exclusive widgets.

Previous rumors also indicate that the Z Flip 5 will be the first in its lineup to feature Samsung DeX in wireless mode.

So far, Samsung has not officially commented on the matter. With that, we emphasize that everything needs to be considered as just another market rumor.

Looking forward to the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5? Tell us your expectations here in the comments field.

