Galaxy Z Flip 5 may display Google Maps on 3.4-inch external display, says rumor

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 should be announced with a major design update that should bring a 3.4-inch external display to the device. That is, something similar to what Motorola and other Chinese manufacturers have done.

Now, according to new information released by a reliable leaker (@chunvn8888), the device should really be able to display and allow the use of Google Maps and other apps on your external display.

However, what remains unclear is whether the app will be able to be operated using this smaller screen or if it will only display path information in navigation mode, for example.