Galaxy Z Flip 5 (and Z Fold 5) will arrive earlier, perhaps in July | Rumor

- Advertisement -

Samsung could anticipate the launch of next-generation foldables. The rumor is not new, and as if that weren’t enough, Ross Young intervened to further confirm it. The well-known DSCC analyst has learned that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 production estimates for July are around twice of those that were there in July last year for the predecessor, Galaxy Z Flip 4.

For which it is “very likely” that Samsung has decided to bring forward the launch of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and of course also of Galaxy Z Fold 5, given that the two travel together, compared to the usual chrono program which sees them official in August. One of the possible interpretations would be that of “pushing away” the launch of iPhones. Apple doesn’t yet have any foldables in its range, so the Galaxy Zs are technically not in competition with the iPhones.

- Advertisement -

However, the two lines are similar in terms of prices for which a sort of competition is established, and Samsung could be interested in playing the card of a presentation earlier than usual (end of July?) to give more “air” to the two leaflets on which it focuses more and more, especially since the other divisions do not give the usual boost to the accounts. This year the leaflet game is played on excellent premises.

THE YEAR OF ‘USEFUL’ EXTERNAL DISPLAYS

Almost all the companies seem to intend to intervene on the main area which, it has been said for some time in the various reviews, can be improved on clamshell leaflets. The external display is always too small: it could be a very valid tool to avoid customers having to open the large folding screen even for trivial operations, which could be performed effectively with the external display which, however, is often small.

What Samsung has been working on next generation of the Z Flip to increase the size of the external display and making it more useful has been talked about for some time, but in the past few hours the first practical demonstration of what they have created near Seoul has arrived: a screen that makes the most of the available spaces, even through an unusual shape. By doing so Galaxy Z Flip 5 should get an external screen by about 3.4 inches from the current 1.9.

- Advertisement -

Will be 3.6 inch for the rumors that of Razr 40 Ultra, another leaflet expected soon. Motorola would have left aside creative solutions and forms to go straight to the point with a “classic” external display but which incorporates the two main cameras of the smartphone. A scenographic solution which, like that of Samsung, should enhance the external display. The market will decide which idea will be successful.