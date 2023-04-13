Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, the batteries can be replaced more easily

- Advertisement -

Samsung has been adopting design changes to its products for a few years in order to reduce the production of electronic waste and promote more sustainable management of components. One of the main changes that we have also seen on the Galaxy S23 range concerns the replacement of the batteries that it now sees the use of a smaller amount of glue and the introduction of a tab that simplifies the entire disassembly process.

LIGUETTE ALSO ON THE BATTERIES OF THE LEAFLETS

A similar approach, as revealed by the photos of the batteries present in the safety certifications by the Korean Agency for Technology and Standardsdespite the considerable complexity of the design, will also be adopted for the next and Galaxy Z Fold 5 which will probably be announced towards the beginning of the second half of the year

Both devices will once again use two batteries which will be manufactured by the Chinese company ATL (Amperex Technology Limited) and not Samsung SDI. All four batteries, like those in the Galaxy S23, will have tabs that make it easier to remove. Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have two batteries identified with the initials EB-BF731ABY And EB-BF732ABY. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, however, the abbreviations of the batteries are EB-BF946ABY And EB-BF947ABY.

The secondary battery of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 it will have a nominal capacity of 971 mAh, lower than that of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 which has a nominal capacity of 1,040 mAh. However, since there is no more detailed information on the main battery, it is not possible to know the total capacity. Also, last year, Samsung initially tested two sets of batteries for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and then used the one with the higher capacity.

SAMSUNG’S COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

As part of its broad eco-friendly strategy, Samsung is also taking other initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of its products and manufacturing processes. In addition to using recyclable materials and PCM in the creation of accessories and components, the Korean company is also investing in sustainable and renewable energy sources, is reducing the use of water in its factories and is using ecological and recyclable materials for the packaging of its products in order to generate less plastic waste and promote circularity.