galaxy z flip 4 coming soon, here it is in the first live images!

Rumors about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 begin to take one fold different: jokes aside, from the renders we have now moved on to live images, demonstrating how August (10, apparently) is really close. Precisely the fold is at the center of the debate, as it is for the other foldable expected this summer, or the Z Fold 4. Samsung will perhaps not overturn the design of the two smartphones, focusing rather on some details that can make a difference (and the fold is one of them).

Those shown here are the first live images of the (alleged) Galaxy Z Flip 4. Few, therefore, the news, but substantial: the design remains unchanged however, to change are the size of the external display – 2.1 inches instead of 1.9 inches of the Z Flip 3 – which will allow its owners to interact more easily with the smartphone even when it is closed.

The rest seems to be almost identical to what has already been seen on the model currently on the market. The news will therefore be more hidden than anything else, starting with hinge which will be thinner – with obvious consequences on the fold, as mentioned at the beginning.

The images anticipate one unprecedented coloring of Samsung’s clamshell folding: after all, the South Korean manufacturer usually introduces new colors every year to further diversify the offer and make the passage of generation more evident.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3KG6wi2qns

GALAXY Z FLIP 4 – WHAT TO EXPECT