Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4: Samsung refines its folding smartphones

For the fourth generation of its smartphones, has made changes to the housing and displays. The Fold 4 also gets new cameras.

In addition to new smartwatches and in-ear headphones, Samsung has introduced the fourth generation of its folding smartphones. Compared to the predecessors, the main features of the Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are the smaller housings with the same size displays and the changed camera hardware. Samsung, on the other hand, hasn’t changed the concept: Both smartphones differ significantly from each other despite partly identical hardware.

Unlike the Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra (test), the foldable smartphones do not have Samsung’s own Exynos processor. Instead, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is used. This means that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 should have more power than their predecessors and the S22 family. At least that is what the comparison of the Exynos 2200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is weaker than the Plus version, suggests.

Both smartphones also have an aluminum frame with smaller hinges and IPX8 water protection. As with the third generation, there is no special protection against damage caused by penetrating dust or dirt. Other parallels between the Flip 4 and Fold 4: Both models transmit in the 5G network, support Wi-Fi 6E, have space for nano-SIM and SIM and use Android 12 together with Samsung’s OneUI interface.

Both smartphones also support the Samsung S Pen. As before, the S Pen pro is an active pen that is connected via Bluetooth LE, while the S Pen Fold Edition works passively and is only supported by the foldables.

Smaller body and bigger battery for the Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 once again assumes the role of the classic clamshell phone known from earlier times. When folded, the foldable measures 84.9 mm × 71.9 mm with a thickness of about 17 mm. When opened – and thus in the classic smartphone design – the fourth generation is slightly shorter with a length of 165.2 mm (Flip 3: 166 mm). The case, which is also narrower (71.9 instead of 72.2 mm), is only noticeable in a direct comparison. The battery now holds 3700 instead of 3300 mAh. According to Samsung, charging is now faster – regardless of whether it is done with a cable or wirelessly. However, the company did not name any specific values ​​in advance. With the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (test), the peak value was 15 watts (cable) and 10 watts (wireless).

The smaller case has no effect on the display. At 6.7 inches, the diagonal remains the same – this is possible thanks to narrower edges on all four sides. The Super AMOLED 2X panel has a resolution of 2640 × 1080 pixels in 22:9 format. Values ​​that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 already offered. The not completely flat display is also known from the 2021 model. A dent in the area of ​​the hinge was noticed again when trying it out for a short while. A problem that is primarily noticeable with dark screen content. The display also dented slightly in almost all areas.

The back of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 again has its own touch display. With 1.9 inches and 260 × 512 pixels, its key data correspond to those of its predecessor, but it offers more functions. All in all, you can use this to read notifications and answer them directly with ready-made sentences or using the speech-to-text function, control data connections (WLAN, Bluetooth, flight mode), accept and start calls and control smart home devices compatible with SmartThings.

In addition, the second display helps with selfies that you want to take with the main cameras. If desired, the camera app shows a small preview image that helps when aligning the camera. Samsung has partially revised the camera hardware. The wide-angle camera again has a resolution of 12 megapixels and an aperture of f/1.8, and the sensor is now more light-sensitive thanks to a pixel edge length of 1.8 instead of 1.4 µm. Together with the revised optical image stabilizer, this should lead to a higher image quality, especially in poor lighting conditions. With 12 megapixels and an aperture of f/2.2, the ultra-wide-angle camera corresponds to that of its predecessor. The same applies to the front camera with 10 megapixels and an aperture of f/2.4. The camera software has a revised portrait mode that produced a good blur effect when trying it out for a short time.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 remains a smartphone and tablet in one device

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is again a mixture of smartphone and tablet. When folded, there is a 6.2-inch display with 2316 × 904 pixels (Fold 3: 2268 × 832 pixels) with the usual software interface. At 155.1 mm, the Fold 4 is 3.1 mm shorter than its predecessor in this mode, and at 67.1 mm it is as wide as the Fold 3. The thickness is around 15 mm.

When unfolded, the smartphone then offers a 3 mm wider display, but its diagonal is still 7.6 inches. However, the resolution changes from 2208 × 1768 pixels to 2176 × 1812 pixels, and the format changes accordingly from 22.5:18 to 21.6:18. The wider display is largely due to the wider case when opened: At 130.1 mm, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 exceeds its predecessor by 2 mm in this respect.

As with the Flip 4, you can immediately see that it is a foldable display in the unfolded mode. Because even with the Fold 4, there is a dent above the hinge across the device. In addition, the display yielded slightly under pressure here as well. The front camera, on the other hand, is less noticeable than on the predecessor. It is again located directly under the display and is now much more difficult to see. It is therefore less disruptive in everyday life, and negative effects on the image quality were not revealed when trying it out for the first time. The resolutions of the front cameras have not changed compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (test): A sensor with 4 megapixels is available in the unfolded mode, and one with 10 megapixels in the folded mode.

New rear cameras

Samsung, on the other hand, has completely revised the three cameras on the back and is based on the Galaxy S22+. A 50-megapixel sensor is now responsible for wide-angle shots, and the ultra-wide-angle camera has a resolution of 12 megapixels. The telephoto camera offers 10 megapixels and simulates an optical triple zoom.

The battery again has a capacity of 4400 mAh and allows charging via cable and induction. As with the Flip 4, the charging power should be higher than before – 25 watts per cable, 10 watts per induction – but Samsung did not give any specific values ​​in advance.

Refined software for the Flex Mode

In unfolded mode with an angled display (flex mode), the lower half is now available as a touchpad – this also applies to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. In video apps, you can use this to control playback, for example. In addition, Samsung has partially revised the user interface in Flex Mode.

On the Galaxy Z Fold 4, a Windows-like taskbar is designed to make it easier to switch between apps. You can show them with a swipe from the left or right edge of the screen to the middle or fix them at the bottom edge of the screen. A simple click starts the app or brings it back to the foreground. On the other hand, if you drag the icon in the direction of the middle, you can display the app in addition to the one that is already running. As with the Fold 3, you can display up to three programs at the same time. The size of the individual window can be easily set with your finger. Compared to the predecessor, multitasking seemed much smoother and easier to use.

Four-digit entry-level prices

Compared to the third generation, Samsung has left the entry prices almost unchanged. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 128 GB flash memory costs 1099 euros (Flip 3: 1049 euros), the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256 GB 1795 euros (Fold 3: 1799 euros). If you need more memory – there is no microSD slot, by the way – variants with more memory are available. The Flip 4 with 256 GB costs 1159 euros, with 512 GB 1279 euros; all Flip 4 variants have 8 GB of RAM. Samsung charges 1919 euros for the Fold 4 with 512 GB of flash memory – the working memory of the Fold 4 is always 12 GB.

Samsung Germany expects to sell 500,000 third- and fourth-generation foldables in 2022. For comparison: According to the company, in 2021 it was able to sell 180,000 folding smartphones, 2000 of the first generation Galaxy Fold presented in 2019.