Galaxy Z Flip 3, after 180 thousand folds it breaks? Not at all, it has exceeded 400,000

How many open and close can a Galaxy Z Flip 3 resist before raising the white flag? The official answer is 100 movements a day for five years (they make 182,500 movements in total), but a Polish youtuber, Mrkeybrd, he wanted to verify personally. He “armed” himself with a Galaxy Z Flip 3 and of a machine that would allow to automate the openings and closings, and on 8 June it kicked off the operations, documenting everything with a live streaming on YouTube.

And Samsung’s most compact foldout has not only confirmed the official numbers, it has them as well exceeded. The experiment ended yesterday when the Galaxy Z Flip 3 had obvious difficulties in maintaining the position. But the count indicated over 400,000 open and close, 418.503 to be precise. In short, the folding showed a resistance more than double compared to that declared by Samsung, and also to consider the moment in which the hinge showed the first signs of fatigue (shortly after the 350 thousand folds) the verdict is more than positive. .

WATER AND SAND TO COMPLICATE EVERYTHING

However, the further tortures that the youtuber has reserved for the Z Flip 3, also documented on the Google video platform. Having exceeded the limit threshold declared by Samsung a little, at about 275 thousand open and close Mrkeybrd wanted to complicate the operations by covering the smartphone with dust, dirt and sandsworn enemies of any moving element, let alone a miniaturized zipper of an object to keep in your pocket.

The Galaxy held its head incredibly high: it is IPX8 certified, which results in water and liquid impermeability but not in dust resistance. Yet the hinge held up, exceeding the 400 thousand folds in a rush despite the “micro intruders” and the diving to which it has also been subjected after more than 300 thousand movements: you do not become the number one in the folding market by chance.

