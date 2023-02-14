Galaxy Watch 5 uses temperature sensor to track menstrual cycle

After appearing as a promise of the Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung is finally using the smartwatch temperature sensor more widely, now used to, among other functions, monitor the menstrual cycle of users. Temperature tracking can give you a little insight into health patterns and help determine whether or not you are sick with a drop or rise in body heat. This index also helps to track the menstrual cycle in conjunction with the Natural Cycles function, which combines algorithms to bring more accuracy in relation to this period.





Natural Cycles has been around for a long time and is able to estimate fertility status based on body temperature along with additional indicators. According to Samsung, the temperature tracking sensor will be used through the Cycle Tracking feature in the Samsung Health app on the Galaxy Watch 5. This feature was recently approved by the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. In the US, the feature has been registered with the FDA. Samsung did not say whether or not the feature passed registration and approval, which may take additional time.