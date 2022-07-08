Galaxy Watch 5 is filtered again to show us a simple and sophisticated design

- Advertisement -

Advanced for a long time, having filtered up to three different variants, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches have once again been the target of attention thanks to leaker Evan Blass and 91Mobiles, who offer us some new renders showing the full design of the base and Pro models from all angles.

Starting with the top model, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is presented under a single size variant, opting for a 45-millimeter sphere, somewhere in the middle between the two versions of its predecessor. Although without a doubt the great novelty of this smartwatch is the apparent absence of its physical rotating bezel, one of the most outstanding mechanisms by fans of these watches. And it seems that Samsung is looking to offer a somewhat simpler device, maintaining an aesthetic balance with elegant but sporty lines.





For its part, the standard Galaxy Watch 5 will have two face variants, with a 44-millimeter base model and a slightly smaller second size, whose dimensions have not yet been specified. With a design practically identical to that of the Pro model.

Both watches will have a couple of physical buttons to the right of their screens, incorporating some digital features and functionalities such as LTE connectivity, GPS, or water resistance up to 5 ATM. Thus, the big difference will lie in the closure of its strap, opting in the case of the Galaxy Watch 5 for a more traditional closure.

Similarly, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is expected to have some improvement in terms of hardware, since in terms of software, Blass reports that both watches will run a WearOS 3.5 by Google operating systempaired with a custom One UI Watch 4.5 skin from Samsung.

Without an exact presentation date at the moment, Samsung is expected to hold a Galaxy Unpacked event before the official launch of the Galaxy Watch 5, expected for next August. Although on the other hand, there are already many who point to the possibility of a presentation announcing the immediate availability of these devices, further closing the framework for the date of this event.

