Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: New smartwatches and in-ears from Samsung

With the Pixel Buds 2 Pro and thesamsung- - -5-and-5-pro-good-news-for-price-and-faster-charging/"> Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung has introduced new wearables. The smartwatch is also available in a Pro version for the first time.

In addition to the fourth generation of its foldable smartphones, Samsung also introduced new wearables. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch 5 are to be understood as the usual facelifts, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as a smartwatch variant with more extensive software.

Like the previous generation, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are completely wireless in-ear headphones. In the housing, which is now 15 percent smaller, there are three microphones, one of which is for active noise cancellation (Active Noise Cancellation, ANC). According to Samsung, this is stronger than the Galaxy Buds Pro (test). Likewise, the transparency mode should transmit voices more clearly. The maximum sampling depth is 24 bits, but requires appropriate source material and a Samsung smartphone as a playback device. Replaceable silicone pads of different sizes should enable the best possible fit and passive shielding from the outside.

From the previous generation, Samsung inherited Dolby 360-degree audio as well as the head-tracking function. Provided that the audio material is suitable, the spatial sound impression does not change even when you turn your head – the origin of the sound does not move with it. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available in three colors, the recommended retail price is 229 euros.

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 corresponds technically to a large extent to the Galaxy Watch 4 (test). The processor – Samsung’s Exynos W920 – and the housing sizes, including display diagonals, remain unchanged. The 40mm model has a 1.2-inch display with 396×396 pixels, while the 44mm model has a 1.4-inch display with 450×450 pixels. When charging the battery, Samsung speaks of a 30 percent higher speed: 30 minutes should be enough for the jump from 0 to 45 percent, the Galaxy Watch 4 only achieves 30 percent in the same period. Samsung has also revised the display glass, which is said to be 60% harder than that of the previous generation.

Samsung has also made changes to the WearOS-based software. These primarily affect the tracking functions of the smartwatch. The bio-sensor should now deliver more precise values ​​for heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation and body fat. The same applies to the other sensors, which determine steps and location, among other things.

Athletes can also define specific target values, for which the software makes recommendations based on the sensor values. With sleep tracking, the Galaxy Watch 5 should be able to distinguish more precisely between the individual sleep phases and give tips for more restful sleep.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is aimed primarily at outdoor athletes. The case, made of titanium alloy, is a few millimeters thicker and, with a diameter of 45 mm, slightly wider, but unlike the standard model, it offers a digital bezel and a larger battery with 590 mAh. It should allow a runtime of 20 hours with activated GPS.

In addition to the different hardware, there are also software functions reserved for the Pro version. This includes exporting running and cycling routes in GPX format, turn-by-turn navigation with vibration and voice commands, and the track-back function. After activation, this takes the user back to the path he or she chose on the way there. This should make running and driving in unfamiliar regions easier.

With and without LTE

Samsung charges 299 euros for the Galaxy Watch 5 with a 40 mm diameter and 329 euros for the larger 44 mm version. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro costs 469 euros.

Samsung offers all three versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 with and without an LTE modem. Without the latter, the smartwatch is dependent on a smartphone connected via Bluetooth for the full range of functions. The surcharge for the modem variant is 50 euros in all cases.