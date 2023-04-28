Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic receive April security patch in Brazil

Samsung started to April security patch distribution for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic here in Europe. The news was shared by TechSmart colleagues and some other users.

According to the changelog, the update brings firmware version R880XXU1GWD6, and it weighs around 300 MB. Overall, this update fixes several security holes in Wear OS.

In addition, we also have reliability and stability tweaks for Samsung’s interface.