Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic receive April security patch in Brazil

Samsung started to April security patch distribution for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic here in Europe. The news was shared by TechSmart colleagues and some other users.
According to the changelog, the update brings firmware version R880XXU1GWD6, and it weighs around 300 MB. Overall, this update fixes several security holes in Wear OS.
In addition, we also have reliability and stability tweaks for Samsung’s interface.
For now, the update is being rolled out slowly and gradually to all Europeian smartwatch users.
If you want to check availability, the path is simple:
Open the Galaxy Wear App > Software Update > Download & Install.
On related matters, Samsung has still been distributing the April package to several smartphones and expanding its update policy, something that has benefited the recently launched Galaxy A24.
Are you a user of one of the watches? Have you received the update yet? Tell us here in the comments field.