Galaxy Tri-Fold: it’s a short step from the patent to the folding concept

From a company that immediately believed in the market for folding smartphones with flexible screens and which is now called to face more pressing competition, it is legitimate to wait for a further acceleration to consolidate its position at the top of the segment.
One of the next steps in the development of the Samsung folding may coincide with a model equipped with screen that folds in three. It has been talked about for months, but the project is far from abandoned as evidenced by a recent patent assigned to the South Korean manufacturer (the application is from June 2021, the documentation was published on 23 December last).
A Galaxy “Z” Fold more “Z” than one would say, because the main display folds into three parts which, seen in profile, at a certain point of the fold take on the shape of the letter. From the patent to the rendering images, the step is short: the colleagues of LetsGoDigital.
The particularities of the product described by the patent can be summarized as follows:
- it is equipped with 2 hinges dedicated to the folding of the screen, one closes a third on the outside and the second another third on the inside;
- in the fully open position the device offers the user a large screen – more or less like a tablet
- when closed it has width and height comparable to a traditional smartphone, but weight and thickness will be above average;
- the particular form factor does not make it necessary to integrate an external display, because a portion of the main screen is always visible when the device is completely closed;
- the device however includes a secondary display located on the same side that houses the rear camera (triple according to the diagrams). This display may therefore be useful for using the rear camera for self-portraits. However, the documentation does not provide details on the placement and size of the secondary screen;
- the front camera and fingerprint sensor are placed under the screen;
- the connection park also includes an HDMI port, in addition to the inevitable USB-C and microSD slot
- supports the S Pen
Among the design solutions highlighted in the documentation stand out the double battery and the antenna system that requires specific optimizations to ensure good reception in a device characterized by such a particular form factor.
It is not known when a hypothetical Galaxy Tri-Fold (the name is pure fantasy) will arrive on the market: it is certain that the South Korean company is thinking seriously about it. Last May Sasmung (Display) showed various concepts of its future flexible screens including one similar to the one covered by the recent patent. It must be said that the competitors do not sit idle: similar patents are also attributable to Oppo, Huawei and TCL. However, if there is a company that at this moment has the ability and the courage to bring the most innovative leaflets to the market, it is Samsung.