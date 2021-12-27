Galaxy Tri-Fold: it’s a short step from the patent to the folding concept

One of the next steps in the development of the Samsung folding may coincide with a model equipped with screen that folds in three . It has been talked about for months, but the project is far from abandoned as evidenced by a recent patent assigned to the South Korean manufacturer (the application is from June 2021, the documentation was published on 23 December last).

A Galaxy “Z” Fold more “Z” than one would say, because the main display folds into three parts which, seen in profile, at a certain point of the fold take on the shape of the letter. From the patent to the rendering images , the step is short: the colleagues of LetsGoDigital.

Among the design solutions highlighted in the documentation stand out the double battery and the antenna system that requires specific optimizations to ensure good reception in a device characterized by such a particular form factor.

It is not known when a hypothetical Galaxy Tri-Fold (the name is pure fantasy) will arrive on the market: it is certain that the South Korean company is thinking seriously about it. Last May Sasmung (Display) showed various concepts of its future flexible screens including one similar to the one covered by the recent patent. It must be said that the competitors do not sit idle: similar patents are also attributable to Oppo, Huawei and TCL. However, if there is a company that at this moment has the ability and the courage to bring the most innovative leaflets to the market, it is Samsung.