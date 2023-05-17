Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has new renders released confirming final design

Update (5/17/23) – JB

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is getting closer and closer to its official launch and this week OnLeaks decided to share a series of high quality renderings of the new tablet. In the images and video it is possible to see that the device should have a speaker grid and USB-C port at the bottom, while the power and volume keys are on the right side. In addition, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra also has pins for connecting the external keyboard on the left side, and there are two cameras on the back and a dedicated place for the user to attach the S Pen. - Advertisement - See below: Metaverse Fashion Week 2023, exploring fashion in the virtual world

On the front, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has thicker edges on the sides and a notch that serves to accommodate the front camera. In the field of specifications, the source confirms that the tablet should be announced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor., 8 GB of RAM by default, Android 13 with One UI 5.1 and 14.6-inch AMOLED screen. In addition, some extras still include IP68 certification, 11,200 mAh battery and support for 45W fast charging. - Advertisement -

For now, Samsung has not confirmed when the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will launch. Even so, new leaks involving the tablet may emerge over the next few days.

Update (04/12/23) – JB

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: RAM and storage are revealed in leak

According to new information that started circulating this week, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra should be advertised with three RAM and storage options. 8GB + 128GB

12 GB + 256 GB

16GB + 512GB The sources of the leak also claim that Samsung’s production chain is ready to start mass production of the Galaxy Tab S9 line tablets, and the specifications of the Ultra model indicate a highly premium model. - Advertisement - The tablet should be announced with a 14.6-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, IP68 certification and 11,200 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Finally, we must also expect the presence of Android 13 as an operating system. The presentation of the device should take place in the second half of this year. Google vs Apple: the person in charge of Android shoots with a bullet for not adopting the SMS of the future

Original text (05/04/23)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra should bring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 11,200 mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 line should hit the market in the second half of this year. So far, the South Korean has not confirmed details about its flagship series of tablets. However, the rumors about the devices have already started. The latest is focused on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, bringing some of its specifications, promising to be one of the most powerful and complete tablets on the market.

According to the informant Ice Universe, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will have the same dimensions as the Tab S8 Ultra: 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5 millimeters and weigh 737 grams The display should also maintain the specifications with 14.6 inches and resolution WQXGA+. For power, the tablet should pack a hefty 11,200mAh battery with support for 45W charging. However, Samsung should not send the charger in the box. Apparently, it should inherit most of its predecessor’s specifications.