Galaxy Tab S9: leaked official renders confirm design and IP67 on Samsung tablets

A new leak shared on social media brought an official rendering of the Galaxy Tab S9 line straight from Samsung’s marketing material. The image is in high resolution and was published this Saturday (17).
As we can see, the new Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus and S9 Ultra should support the S Pen stylus, in addition to delivering symmetrical edges on the displays.
However, what really draws attention in the rendering is the presence of water, something that ends up confirming the rumor that the tablets should be announced with IP67 certification.
Check it out below:
Another image detail includes the presence of a notch on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s display. That is, something similar to what we find in the current Tab S8 Ultra.
As the tablets have already passed TUV, TDRA and even Geekbench certification, we know that the devices will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform and versions with up to 12 GB of RAM.
They should also be announced with an AMOLED screen, Bluetooth 5.3, a battery of up to 11,200 mAh with 45W charging and Android 13 running under the One UI 5.1 interface.
For now, prices remain uncertain, but the new members of the Galaxy Tab S9 line should be announced in July alongside the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 5, in addition to the Galaxy Watch 6 family.
Looking forward to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event? Tell us your expectations here in the comments field.