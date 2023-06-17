Galaxy Tab S9: leaked official renders confirm design and IP67 on Samsung tablets

A new leak shared on social media brought an official rendering of the Galaxy Tab S9 line straight from Samsung’s marketing material. The image is in high resolution and was published this Saturday (17).

As we can see, the new Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus and S9 Ultra should support the S Pen stylus, in addition to delivering symmetrical edges on the displays.

However, what really draws attention in the rendering is the presence of water, something that ends up confirming the rumor that the tablets should be announced with IP67 certification.

Check it out below: