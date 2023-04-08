Galaxy Tab S9 FE (or Lite) passes through Geekbench revealing performance and Exynos 1380

Rumors point to the possibility that Samsung is developing a Fan Edition (FE) or Lite version of the next flagship line of the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet, quoted to arrive this year. According to information, the South Korean manufacturer can make four models of this family official: S9 Lite (SM-X616B), S9 FE (SM-X516B), S9 (SM-X716B) and S9 Ultra (SM-X916Ba). Documents released this Saturday morning (8) suggest that the FE or Lite models may have recently passed through the Geekbench test platform revealing performance under stress. As leakers explain, there is no way to know which version was identified on the site, so consider this information with caution.

According to reports, the SM-X616B model (apparently the S9 Lite) can bring 8 GB of RAM and an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.4 GHz. It scored 980 points in single-core, that is, using only one CPU core, and 2344 points in multi-core condition, which comprises more CPU cores. - Advertisement - There is another with the model number SM-X516B (apparently, the S9 FE) with 6 GB of RAM and 991 points in single-core, in addition to 2410 in multi-core. The image suggests that both will use the same chipset, probably the Exynos 1380, running the Android 13 operating system from the factory.