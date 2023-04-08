Galaxy Tab S9 FE (or Lite) passes through Geekbench revealing performance and Exynos 1380

Rumors point to the possibility that Samsung is developing a Fan Edition (FE) or Lite version of the next flagship line of the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet, quoted to arrive this year. According to information, the South Korean manufacturer can make four models of this family official: S9 Lite (SM-X616B), S9 FE (SM-X516B), S9 (SM-X716B) and S9 Ultra (SM-X916Ba).
Documents released this Saturday morning (8) suggest that the FE or Lite models may have recently passed through the Geekbench test platform revealing performance under stress. As leakers explain, there is no way to know which version was identified on the site, so consider this information with caution.
According to reports, the SM-X616B model (apparently the S9 Lite) can bring 8 GB of RAM and an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.4 GHz. It scored 980 points in single-core, that is, using only one CPU core, and 2344 points in multi-core condition, which comprises more CPU cores.
There is another with the model number SM-X516B (apparently, the S9 FE) with 6 GB of RAM and 991 points in single-core, in addition to 2410 in multi-core. The image suggests that both will use the same chipset, probably the Exynos 1380, running the Android 13 operating system from the factory.
For now, there is still no speculation about availability and price, leaving to wait for the appearance of new rumors or the release of official data. It is worth noting that the Galaxy S8 family, launched in 2022, did not bring any Lite or FE variant, and it is possible that the South Korean will maintain this configuration this year.
However, in 2021 the company brought the Fan Edition version of the Galaxy Tab S7, predecessor of the S8, to the international market, indicating that the company can repeat the feat of the year before last. It sounds confusing and it really is, after all, Samsung sometimes launches more affordable versions and sometimes focuses only on the sturdiest devices.