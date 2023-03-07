Galaxy Tab S9: confirmation for the three variants, but the rumors still don’t take off

- Advertisement -

The line Galaxy Tab S9 should arrive on the market by the end of the year, with a little late compared to what could have been forecasts looking at the Galaxy Tab S8, presented in February 2022. Blame the crisis and a demand that is no longer the glittering one of the peaks of the pandemic, and that the new generation is late is in fact confirmed by the weakness of the rumors arrived so far.

In March 2023, one year and one month after the release of the current generation, we know very little about the Galaxy Tab S9. And the lack of momentum of the rumors that have arrived in the last few hours does not indicate anything different than a presentation in the second half of the year. Colleagues of galaxyclub.nl confirm that the components of the series will be three, which was understandable. It would have had something sensational to the contrary, that is, if Samsung had plans to give up one of the three versions that now permanently characterize the best tablets in the range.

here are the models and related identification numbers:

Galaxy Tab S9: SM-X710 | Wi-Fi only version SM-X716B | Wi-Fi + 5G global version

Galaxy Tab S9+: SM-X810 | wifi only SM-X816B | Wifi + 5G

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: SM-X910 | wifi only SM-X916B | WiFi + 5G.



- Advertisement -

Recently another rumor has advanced the hypothesis that Samsung is considering make your tablets waterproof, so as to further raise the level of comfort: they could also be used by the pool or in other situations in which you want to relax, also removing the fear of an accidental fall into the water that could screw up a tablet that will cost close to to a thousand euros. Colleagues speculate that the Galaxy Tab S9 line arrives in the summerimmediately before Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 or during the same event.