Galaxy Tab S9: camera specs revealed in leak

Update (06/22/2023) – HA

A new leak has released the camera specs of the highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S9 series. According to Ahmed Qwaider, Samsung will equip the basic Galaxy Tab S9 with a 13 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front camera. Most likely the device will not have an ultra-wide lens on the back, while the other two sensors remain unchanged. All three Galaxy Tab S8 models had a 6 MP ultra-wide lens. The Plus and Ultra models will come with an 8MP unit and, in the case of the second model, a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the front.





All three Galaxy Tab S9 models will have an under-display fingerprint reader. Last year's base model had a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner. In the case of the Plus and Ultra models, the optical sensor left something to be desired considering that they came with a Super AMOLED screen and the basics an LCD screen. The company is upgrading the entire lineup to 2X Dynamic AMOLED displays this year, but screen sizes, resolution, and refresh rate will remain unchanged. Another leaked information is that Samsung will add dual-SIM support and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance on the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The Korean company has also improved the four-speaker setup, with the tipster claiming 25% better sound quality. The new lineup of devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, except for the 128GB storage variant. The launch for the Galaxy Tab S9 is scheduled for July 27, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Watch 6.

Update (6/1/23) – JB

Galaxy Tab S9: new leak says tablet will be released in “luxury” color

According to new information released by leaker Roland Quandt, Samsung intends to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 line with a color considered "luxurious". That's because people who work at the Korean manufacturer claim that the company has tested the color Beige for its line of tablets. That is, a tone never used before. Samsung's Beige can use coloring a little lighter than gold and this could end up making the tablet look like the Starlight variant of the iPad Air. As usual, the company has not yet confirmed the veracity of the leak. In any case, it must be remembered that rumors indicate that the Galaxy Tab S9 line should come out of the box with an OLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, IP67 certification and support for 45W charging.

Original text (05/30/23)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: certification reveals devices 45W charging

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra tablets from samsung had their charging capabilities revealed. The information comes from the Nashville Chatter portal, which made a publication about the TUV certification received by the devices and which already gives us a clue of their performance in this regard. According to the documents, both devices will support chargers from 45W for battery charging. In this sense, it is possible to identify each of the models of the next generation of devices by means of their model number: Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: SM-X816B, SM-X810 and SM-X816N;

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: SM-X916B, SM-X910 and SM-X916N.





These numbers refer to 5G, Wi-Fi and South Korean versions of Samsung devices. The base model, in turn, has numbers SM-X710, SM-X716B It is SM-X718U and just like its two bigger brothers, it is possible that it will also reach the market with 45W of charging capacity. Despite this already giving a brief notion of the performance of the devices when it comes to recharging the battery, the certification does not reveal other details regarding the technical specifications of the tablets. That way, all one can do is speculate on the main characteristics of the products.