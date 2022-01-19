Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, this time Samsung confirms it: design with notch

Now Samsung has decided to add some spice to the items publishing an image with a device that has all the air of being Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the top of the range with over 1,000 euros. Waiting for official confirmations it is obviously impossible to say with certainty that he is the tablet of the image, but the evidence is overwhelming if only because the company does not currently have a tablet in the range with a small notch on the display in full MacBook Pro M1X style.

The curious aspect is that the technological news is full of this kind of oversight – the publication of an unofficial product – but usually companies remedy within a few minutes. Instead hours after publication, the image of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still there, in the paragraph Voice wake-up on multiple devices of the Bixby support page (and by the way it is also not very functional to the explanation, since the lock screen is shown …).

The image published by Samsung of the alleged Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra corresponds to the identikit that the rumors have been tracing for months. For the moment there is nothing else. But isn’t that enough already?