Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: all the specifications and features of the top of the Samsung range

At the moment we already know a lot about the S8 Ultra, but the latest rumors reported by Sammobile seem to remove any doubts regarding the completeness of the technical data sheet of the device and its characteristics. In fact, the presence of a SoC has been confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – freshly presented -, which will be accompanied by 3 cuts of memory RAM (8, 12 and 16 GB) and as many of internal memory (128, 256 and 512 GB).

The Tab S8 Ultra will certainly not be a compact device, considering it will offer a huge panel 14.6 “Super AMOLED and 3K resolution, with support for a S Pen and ai 120 Hz and the presence of a small notch that will house two 12 MegaPixel photographic sensors. The rear compartment is also important – obviously in relation to the category -, where we will find a main cam from 13 MegaPixel and a secondary ultra wide angle of 6 MP.