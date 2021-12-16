Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: all the specifications and features of the top of the Samsung range

Samsung is beginning to renew its offer of tablet for 2021 and, after having formalized its low-end proposal of the Tab A8 series, the most awaited device is undoubtedly the next Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which is responsible for representing the highest segment of the tablet range of the South Korean house.
At the moment we already know a lot about the S8 Ultra, but the latest rumors reported by Sammobile seem to remove any doubts regarding the completeness of the technical data sheet of the device and its characteristics. In fact, the presence of a SoC has been confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – freshly presented -, which will be accompanied by 3 cuts of memory RAM (8, 12 and 16 GB) and as many of internal memory (128, 256 and 512 GB).
The Tab S8 Ultra will certainly not be a compact device, considering it will offer a huge panel 14.6 “Super AMOLED and 3K resolution, with support for a S Pen and ai 120 Hz and the presence of a small notch that will house two 12 MegaPixel photographic sensors. The rear compartment is also important – obviously in relation to the category -, where we will find a main cam from 13 MegaPixel and a secondary ultra wide angle of 6 MP.
As for the dimensions, S8 Ultra will offer frames of 6.3 mm and a thickness of 5.5 mm, while the plant will occupy an area of 326.4 x 208.6 mm. The body will also house a battery from 11,200 mAh with 45W wired fast charging support and the operating system will be based on Android 12 and the next interface One UI 4.1, which will introduce new options to change the transparency of windows, the new version of Samsung Health with 3 column layout, the Extra Dimming function (which lowers the brightness to reduce eye strain) even on tablets and a major update of DeX which will allow you to use the desktop interface even in portrait mode.
In short, in addition to a very complete technical data sheet, the next top-of-the-range Samsung tablet will also be equipped with several new software that will improve the 360 ° user experience. We just have to wait for its official presentation, which should now be very close.