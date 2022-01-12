Galaxy Tab S8 series: here they are in real pictures! And possible prices are also popping up

The next flagship tablets from Samsung, that is Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 + And Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, we already know them well even if they have not yet been officially presented, starting from the design up to the technical characteristics thanks to the rumors that have occurred in recent months. Device renders abound, but to see them in first photos that portray them live we had to wait today.

Disclaimer: no, these are not particularly suggestive shots. The photos of Galaxy Tab S8, TabS8 + and Tab S8 Ultra that you find below (strictly in this order) were taken by colleagues of Sammobile starting from the certification documents to which the products must be submitted before being placed on the market. And therefore they do not speak the seductive language of marketing, with shots that enhance the lines and make the products attractive, but are aseptic and purely functional images.