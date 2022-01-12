Galaxy Tab S8 series: here they are in real pictures! And possible prices are also popping up

The next flagship tablets from Samsung, that is Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 + And Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, we already know them well even if they have not yet been officially presented, starting from the design up to the technical characteristics thanks to the rumors that have occurred in recent months. Device renders abound, but to see them in first photos that portray them live we had to wait today.
Disclaimer: no, these are not particularly suggestive shots. The photos of Galaxy Tab S8, TabS8 + and Tab S8 Ultra that you find below (strictly in this order) were taken by colleagues of Sammobile starting from the certification documents to which the products must be submitted before being placed on the market. And therefore they do not speak the seductive language of marketing, with shots that enhance the lines and make the products attractive, but are aseptic and purely functional images.
Not even the most interesting aesthetic detail emerges, present only on Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, or the notch that will apparently house two 12 MP front cameras: to give it a preview, therefore, we still have to resort to renderings.
Then there remains another missing information on the new Samsung tablets, namely the price. And also in this sense today some indiscretions have emerged that offer an indicative horizon indicating the range in which every possible configuration of each of the three models should be placed, with a range that goes from one minimum of 680-700 euros for Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, to a maximum of 1200-1220 euros for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G with the same memory cuts. Below we present the complete table of possible prices, underlining that at the moment there is still nothing official.