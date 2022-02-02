Galaxy Tab S8: in addition to the specifications, here are also the European prices

The tip is – again – of the important ones. Both for the number of details, comparable to those provided by the manufacturers because the technical sheets seem to come from Samsung itself, both for their completeness: in other words, to want to take for granted the information shared by a reliable informant like Roland Quandt, on the Galaxy Tab S8 range there is nothing more to discover.

The probability that Galaxy Tab S8, S8 + and S8 Ultra will be presented on February 9 together with the Galaxy S22 range is high, and is indirectly confirmed by this and by previous rumors, which usually get richer in number and in details as the presentation approaches. . In fact, now nothing is missing: after i prices which should be applied Europe, is missing only Samsung’s confirmation. GALAXY TAB S8 / S8 + / S8 ULTRA: OFFICIAL SPECIFICATIONS Quandt says he obtained the specifications of the three tablets from a French Samsung retailer. Read: OnePlus updates its games space with instant apps and statistics: so you can install it screen : Tab S8: 11-inch 120Hz LTPS TFT, WQXGA resolution 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, density of 276 ppi Tab S8 +: Super AMOLED from 12.4 “at 120 Hz, resolution 2,800 x 1,752 pixels, 266 ppi Tab S8 Ultra: Super AMOLED 14.6 “@ 120Hz, 2,960 x 1,848 pixels, 240 ppi

chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at 3 GHz and 4 nanometers with Adreno 730 GPU

memories: Tab S8 and S8 +: 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of expandable storage with microSD up to 1 TB Tab S8 Ultra: 8, 12 or 16 GB of RAM, 128, 256 or 512 GB of storage plus microSD up to 1 TB

cameras: two on the back: 13 megapixel main, 6 megapixel ultra wide angle, autofocus and LED flash front: 12 MP ultra wide angle on Tab S8 and S8 +, two 12 MP on Tab S8 Ultra

connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, ANT +, optional 5G, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1

audio: four AKG speakers with stereo effect and Dolby Atmos

battery: Tab S8: 8,000 mAh with fast charging at 45 watts Tab S8 +: 10,090 mAh, charging at 45 watts Tab S8 Ultra: 11,200 mAh, charging at 45 watts

user interface: Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

unlock: lateral physical fingerprint reader on Tab S8, under the screen and face recognition on Tab S8 + and Ultra

S Pen (supplied): 350 mAh battery, magnetic support, 4,096 pressure levels, Air gesture, 6.2 ms latency on Tab S8, 2.8 ms on Tab S8 + and Ultra

other: Samsung Knox 3.8, handwriting recognition, kids mode, wireless DeX, Samsung Knox, fast charging

size and weight: Tab S8: 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3 mm, 503 grams, metal construction with aluminum finishes Tab S8 +: 285 x 185 x 5.7 mm, 567 grams, metal with aluminum finish Tab S8 Ultra: 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5 mm, 726 grams, metal with aluminum finish

colors: anthracite (all), silver (no Ultra) GALAXY TAB S8 / S8 + / S8 ULTRA: OFFICIAL EUROPEAN PRICES Between brackets the prices in euros of the variants with SIM and 5G connectivity: Tab S8: 8 + 128 GB: 749 (899) euro 8 + 256 GB: 799 (949) euro

Tab S8 +: 8 + 128 GB: 949 (1,099) euros 8 + 256 GB: 999 (1,149) euro

Tab S8 Ultra: 8 + 128 GB: 1,149 (1,299) euros 12 + 256 GB: 1,299 (1,449) euros 16 + 512 GB: 1,449 (1,599) euros

