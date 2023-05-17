Galaxy Tab S6 Lite starts receiving update with May security patch

Update (5/17/23) – JB

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has started to receive a new update with May security patch. According to preliminary information, the update is initially available in South Korea. The changelog indicates that the tablet gains firmware version P615NKOS5FWD2, and the update weighs about 287 MB and brings the fix for up to 72 security holes found in Android 13. In addition, there are also fixes for critical flaws present in Samsung's proprietary interface.

Currently, the May security patch is being rolled out slowly and gradually via batches. With that, we emphasize that you need to have a little patience until it is available for Europeian devices. Anyway, if you want to check availability, the way is very simple: Settings > Software Update > Download & Install. On another front, the South Korean manufacturer has also updated a series of high-end and mid-range devices with this new security package.

Update (01/20/2023) – by LR

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi starts receiving Android 13 with One UI 5.0

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi starts receiving Android 13 with One UI 5.0

Samsung started to release in this second half of January a new software update for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi tablet (SM-P610), a model launched in 2020 by the South Korean company that has just been contemplated with the OneUI 5.0 interface based on on Android 13 just over a month after the LTE variant received the new software. According to information from the portal SamMobile, the update was released via OTA to device owners and also includes the November 2022 Android security patch. The new system arrives first in France and should be expanded to other countries in Europe soon – the developer did not disclose the update schedule.

Evidently, the update released for the tablet carries all the main news announced by Samsung in the latest version of its interface that runs on Android 13. Among the news are more customization options for the device, improvements in privacy functions, etc. Although the version has been released via OTA notification, anxious users can check availability via the following path: Settings > Software Updates > Check. If there is an update available, we recommend that you back up your device data before downloading and installing.

Original (12/07/2022)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite starts receiving Android 13 with One UI 5.0

After putting Android 13 on several smartphones and tablets, it's time for Samsung's Galaxy S6 Tab Lite to receive the news with the One UI 5.0 interface. Which is a good sign, since this type of device is not the one that receives the most attention from the South Korean brand, especially when making major updates. More specifically, Samsung released One UI 5.0 for the Tab S6 Lite LTE, model number SM-P619. The update is identified by firmware version P619XXU1BVK6 and includes the November 2022 security patch. For now, the update is only available in France, but Samsung is likely to bring the firmware to more markets soon.





Users should notice a performance boost, a slightly redesigned settings app, a new lock screen customization menu, better background app management, and other minor general improvements. They’ll also get access to new gestures to improve the experience in multitasking. The tablet’s Wi-Fi model (SM-P613) should receive the same update soon. The new interface should still reach the original Tab S6 Lite models (SM-P610 / SM-P615) released in 2020 still with Android 10. If you have one of these devices, you can check if you can switch systems by going to Settings > Software Update and tapping “Download and Install”.

