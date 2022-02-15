Galaxy S5 resurrects with Android 12: modding strikes again

The Android world, you know, is like this: where the official updateshere comes the modding community to help out and this is valid the older the smartphone in question is. For example, a Galaxy S5 of 2014 has now been abandoned to its fate for years, but the intervention of the community can literally bring it back to life and allow it to enjoy Android 12 the latest version of the operating system from Google.

This is exactly what one of the XDA user’s latest jobs allows to do khalvatwho posted a Full port for Galaxy S5 of the CrDroid v8.0 ROM based on Android 12. As usual this is an unofficial conversion, so there could be all sorts of problems with regards to stability in everyday use, however the project page seems to confirm that there are no major problems known.

ALMOST EVERYTHING SEEMS TO WORK

The main one, in fact, concerns the inability to use the data connection on the dual SIM variant of the Galaxy S5, a version that has had very little diffusion in our market. Obviously, to proceed with the installation it is necessary to use the TWRP recovery, so you need to have a previously modded Galaxy S5 in your hands. You can take a look at the post on the XDA forum, where you will find all the files and procedures necessary to proceed with the operation. If you still have an S5 at home and want to give it new life, this may be the right opportunity.

