Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, iPhone 14 gets new color and more | TC duty

It’s time to stay well-informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Plantão TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so that you can stay on top of everything in one place. In this week’s edition we have the first rumors about the Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Europe entering the radar of investments in the semiconductor market and Apple launching a new color for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. In addition, the POCO X5 and X5 Pro have gained an official launch date here in Europe and Microsoft may be preparing to meet an old demand from Windows 11 users. - Advertisement - Without further ado, scroll down to find out more!

Europe may receive investments to produce chips in the dispute between the US and China

According to information gathered by Folha this week, Europe is becoming an important player in the midst of the United States’ fight against China. That’s because United States representatives approached the Europeian government to negotiate the arrival of new investments and transfer of technology to national factories. The subject was also on the agenda of President Lula’s visit to the White House, and the US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, is visiting Europe with a delegation of businessmen who want to invest in the country, including in the chips sector. - Advertisement - If the investment takes place and the agreements are signed, Europe should end up allying itself with the United States in the trade dispute with China. Thus, technology transfer should enable the 11 large semiconductor companies present in the domestic market to be able to operate on the frontend of less advanced semiconductors and start producing 14-nanometer chips within 10 years. Of course, Europe will also have to follow some rules to control the export of chips to China, but the country has been sought after by the Biden government because it is considered an ally of the United States. Even more so because the White House’s intention is to transfer part of the production of chips from Asia to nearby countries, such as Europe, Mexico and Costa Rica. - Advertisement - For now, the government has been analyzing the American proposal, but it is also keeping an eye on what China has to offer. This is because the intention of the Planalto Palace is to keep the two superpowers in competition.

iPhone SE 4 may be released in 2024 with OLED screen produced by BOE and Apple’s 5G modem

According to sources who have access to Apple’s plans, the next iPhone SE should have a 6.1-inch OLED screen provided by BOE, as it may be based on the iPhone 13. In addition, the device may also have an Apple A16 Bionic processor and Apple’s proprietary 5G modem. This modem could even be launched this year together with the iPhone 15 line. So it makes sense for Apple to use it in the fourth generation iPhone SE, as it won’t be released until March 2024.

Apple announces new color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple took a lot of people by surprise by announcing a new yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. According to the company, the intention is to celebrate the arrival of spring in the northern hemisphere, and the new model does not bring any specification change for smartphones. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, in their new option in yellow, are already on pre-order for prices starting at R$7,599 and R$8,599, respectively.

Qualcomm and Samsung may maintain partnership and create exclusive line of chips for Galaxy

Sources claim that Qualcomm is already working to present custom hardware for Samsung phones in 2025, and the advantages should go far beyond the higher clocks. The rumor also suggests that the exclusive platform would be presented alongside a new generation of Exynos by mentioning a “Samsung chip only for the Galaxy”, reiterating that the South Korean giant could resume its previous strategy and launch its cell phones in equipped versions. with Exynos or Snapdragon, depending on the region. Of course, everything is just rumors, but it is remarkable that the unique chipset of the Galaxy S23 Ultra made the device much more powerful than many competitors in the Android universe. Therefore, maintaining the partnership may be a good option for Samsung and also for Qualcomm, which has its chipset in all cell phones from the largest Android manufacturer in the world.

POCO X5 and X5 Pro should be launched in Europe soon

According to Xiaomi, new POCO X5 and X5 Pro will be presented here in Europe on March 15 at an event that will start at 1 pm – Brasilia time. For those who want to follow the conference, just be connected to the brand’s YouTube channel. As for the specifications of the intermediaries, both should have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD Plus resolution and a rate of 120 Hz. Apple presents iPhone SE 2022 5G: old outside, new inside, arrives on 3/18 | Prices The processor of the X5 is the Snapdragon 695, while the X5 Pro brings the Snapdragon 778G. In the field of cameras, the main sensor of the X5 has 48 MP and that of the X5 Pro has 108 MP. Finally, both share Android 12 and the 5,000mAh battery, but the X5 supports 33-watt charging and the X5 Pro tops out at 67 watts.

Windows 11 should release a function much requested by users

Microsoft has been testing the return of the option that allows you to move the taskbar to the top or even to the sides of the display. The news was revealed through screenshots and even videos shared on Twitter. This is a very old Windows feature, but for some unexplained reason it ended up being deleted from Windows 11. With the return of the function, many people have already celebrated on Twitter. Of course, the feature is still in testing and does not have a release date for all users.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro has leaked images

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro should be released in the coming weeks and a new leak recently released brought new renderings of the device. The images are courtesy of the well-known and trusted Evan Blass, and the material will be used by Motorola to promote the smartphone in several countries. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro will come with a curved screen and a centralized hole-punch camera. In the leaked images, you can see a triple module of cameras and curved sides on the edges of the rear panel. In the color options, the cell phone appears in black and blue. Promotional materials still confirm that it will be liquid resistant, but do not specify which certification. Taking into account the images, they reinforce that the Motorola Edge 40 Pro will be a renamed version of the Moto X40, maintaining its design and all the specifications. For those who have already forgotten, the Moto X40 has already been launched in China and has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with Full HD Plus resolution and support for 165 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform and a 4,600mAh battery unit with 125W fast charging support. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13.

Galaxy S24 should have Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and UFS 4.1 memory, reveals leak