Galaxy S24 range, new rumors: 144Hz display and UFS 4.1 memories

Let’s say it right away: “it’s still early“. The Galaxy S23 range has only been launched on the market for a couple of months, but rumors have already started circulating about “what’s next”, i.e. the next generation that will arrive on the market at the beginning of 2024.

144HZ DISPLAY

As known, in addition to being among the leading smartphone manufacturers in the world, Samsung is certainly a leader in the production of AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode) and Super AMOLED panels for mobile devices which are used by many manufacturers, including Apple. For its next Galaxy S24, according to what reported by the SamLover site, the South Korean company would be thinking of using a new display with a 144Hz refresh rate for the Ultra version. So far, let’s remember, Samsung has used a maximum of 120Hz panels.

Generally speaking, a 144Hz display can offer a superior smooth and responsive feel compared to a 120Hz display, especially when watching high-resolution video, playing high-speed video games, or scrolling a page. However, the difference in perception may not be as apparent in other situations. In any case, a higher refresh rate can certainly offer a more pleasant and comfortable viewing experience for the user, especially if you are using the device for long sessions or for activities that require prolonged attention on the screen.

The current Galaxy S23 range from Samsung SNAPDRAGON 8 GEN3, UFS 4.1 AND SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY

In addition to the 144Hz display, SamLover also speculates the use of Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processorswhich is decidedly plausible given that only Qualcomm processors have been adopted on the current Galaxy S23, and UFS memories 4.1. Current UFS 4.0 memories deliver data transfer speeds of up to 23.2Gbps per lane, double that of UFS 3.1 memories

SamLover also confirms previous rumors pointing to the use of a 200MP main sensor (resolution that Samsung should adopt on its devices for the next three years) with better quality as regards the zoom. Currently, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has up to 10x optical zoom and up to 100x hybrid zoom.

Finally, Samsung should also integrate the Galaxy S into the next generation of the Galaxy S range two-way satellite connectivity for calls and SMS, a feature that is particularly useful when you are in dangerous situations in remote areas or in areas where cellular signals are weak or non-existent. In recent weeks, Samsung has announced that it has developed a technology for direct bi-directional communication between smartphones and satellites that will be integrated into Exynos modems.