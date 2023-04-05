Galaxy S24: new devices should have more RAM and storage, says rumor

Update (4/5/23) – JB

In addition to maintaining the modified Snapdragon processor and delivering some units with Exynos 2400, the Galaxy S24 line also should get a ram and storage boost on its launch. The news was revealed by Ice Universe and shows that Samsung can abandon the 8 GB of RAM to launch all models with 12 GB of RAM. Also, the storage jumps from 128GB to 256GB. Galaxy S24 – 12GB + 256GB

Galaxy S24 Plus – 12GB + 256GB

Galaxy S24 Ultra – 16GB + 512GB This adjustment in the capabilities of the devices is a way for Samsung to make the Galaxy S24 line a little more competitive against Chinese smartphones. That’s because many manufacturers already bet on 12 GB of RAM for more basic models. - Advertisement - In addition, as Samsung always launches promotions that double the storage capacity of its devices, making this a permanent action will not be a problem. Project U: Ubisoft announces test for new co-op shooter In any case, as the manufacturer did not comment on the matter, we emphasize that everything must be considered as just another market rumor.

Update (04/04/2023) – MR

Galaxy S24: Samsung should keep modified Snapdragon and bring units with Exynos 2400

According to an article from a South Korean website, Samsung plans to return with the Exynos chipset in the S line in 2024 after choosing to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy in its flagships this year. The Exynos 2400 would consist of 10 cores and would equip some variants of the Galaxy S24 line in South Korea.

- Advertisement - New rumors indicate that the new Exynos 2400 chipset will equip some devices in the Galaxy S24 line, something that did not happen in the last generation with the Exynos 2300 in the Galaxy S23 line, which received the modified version Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy from Qualcomm. Apparently, the Exynos 2400 should make its debut in the South Korean market equipping next year’s Samsung flagships. If this information is correct, the new chipset would start mass production in 2024. Samsung is expected to optimize the chipset, as it promises to be extremely powerful with its 10 cores. However, it should not use the South Korean 3GAP technology, but the 4LPP that the company intends to use on the Exynos 2200 to equip the supposed Galaxy S23 FE.





Like its main rival, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Exynos 2400 is expected to be composed of a 3.1 GHz Cortex-X4, two 2.9 GHz Cortex-A720, three 2.6 GHz Cortex-A720 and four Cortex-A520 (1.8 GHz.). As it is still in development, it is possible that this will change. Currently, there is no information about which regions would receive the Galaxy S24 equipped with the Exynos 2400. Probably, Samsung should test it in South Korea and if it is a success, use it in the international market.

Update (03/13/2023) – FM

Galaxy S24: Samsung may keep modified Snapdragon and work on versions with Exynos 2400

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra with a modified and exclusive version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and for the first time in years, the “S” line did not have variants equipped with an Exynos processor. Rumors raised this Monday (13), on the other hand, indicate that the company’s proprietary chip may return in 2024. the famous leaker @OreXda said on his Twitter that the “Galaxy S24 will never use Exynos”, suggesting that Samsung would remain using Qualcomm chips – in this case, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, scheduled to be launched in 2024. However, there are several indications that the giant company is working on an Exynos 2400.

Industry sources seem uncertain about using the Exynos 2400. Previous leaks — in addition to its own nomenclature — indicate that the platform will be aimed at high-end devices. We’re talking about an alleged 10-core chip with ARM Cortex-X4 as its “super core” that could debut next year. There are still debates about the manufacturer’s strategy for its future chips. Recently, Samsung launched the Exynos 1330 and Exynos 1380 as its new mid-range cell phone processors. The Exynos 2400 would be aimed at the brand’s most expensive devices, but some leakers are hesitant to bet on the Galaxy S24.

Quadrans Muralis, on the other hand, believes that Samsung’s incentive to develop the Exynos 2400 would be to negotiate better prices from Qualcomm, as this would help the company move away from a Snapdragon-only launch. So far, there is no information about the estimated performance for the Exynos 2400, so it is too early to deduce how this chip will compare to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It is speculated that Samsung will maintain the partnership with Qualcomm and create a line unprecedented number of processors for Galaxy in 2025.

Original text (01/24/2023)

Samsung should keep modified Snapdragon platform on the Galaxy S24

As is already known, Samsung's new Galaxy S23 will use more advanced versions of Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms in all its models, leaving aside the brand's proprietary Exynos processors. The South Korean company should equip cell phones with a higher clocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the Galaxy S23 – and this should be repeated next year. Rumors suggest that this strategy is likely to be repeated in the future. After the, for now dubbed, "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform For Galaxy", another chipset of the same genre may appear in the Galaxy S24, according to informant Yogesh Brar. The Exynos would only come back if, in fact, Samsung managed to develop platforms that were neck and neck with Qualcomm's solutions.





Samsung’s Exynos chipsets, designed by Samsung’s System LSI division, haven’t been good enough in recent years. They’ve always underperformed competing Snapdragon chipsets and struggled under sustained workloads and cellular performance, resulting in shorter battery life. So Samsung’s smartphone division, Samsung MX, created its own team of engineers to design custom-made processors for high-end Galaxy smartphones. The first chip of the new unit is expected to debut only with the Galaxy S25 in 2025.

