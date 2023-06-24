Galaxy S24: leaked codenames indicate that Samsung will not cancel the “Plus” model

- Advertisement -

Update (06/24/2023) – FM

Samsung is preparing the announcement of a new generation of foldable cell phones for the second half of 2023, but the manufacturer seems to remain focused on launching the tops of the line for 2024. On Friday (24), a leak revealed the alleged codenames used to treat the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to website sources GalaxyClub It is SamMobileyou cell phones new line are nicknamed “Muse” (“muse”, in Portuguese). The most advanced model of the next generation, Galaxy S24 Ultra, is internally called “Muse3”. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are known as “Muse1” and “Muse2”, respectively.

Treating new cell phones by codenames is a common practice at Samsung. The Galaxy S20 was called by the employees involved in its project "Hubble", a possible homage to the astronomer or to the NASA telescope). See other examples: The best contents of the week in MC (CCLVII) Galaxy S21: "Unbound" ("without limits", in free translation)

Galaxy S22: “Rainbow” (“rainbow”, in Portuguese)

Galaxy S23: “Diamond” (“diamante”, in Portuguese) The leak runs counter to speculation that Samsung would streamline the flagships and cancel the launch of the Galaxy S24 Plus. Although it is not yet too early to deduce the manufacturer’s strategies for 2024, it is undeniable that some users currently see the Galaxy S23 Plus as a “perfect combination” between a large screen and flat glass.

Samsung is expected to launch its next generation of flagships with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2300, according to previous leaks. The models should bring few improvements to the cameras, but new battery technology in the most advanced version promises a huge leap in autonomy, allowing it to be even more efficient than its predecessor.

“Middle Brother” has lower sales

Against the background of rumors that Samsung would cancel the Galaxy S24 Plus, analysts commented on the current scenario of the mobile phone market and consumer trends. According to experts, users now choose to buy the more affordable model or simply pay more for the more powerful version. This phenomenon occurred with the Galaxy S22 Plus, which, unlike the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, was not among the best-selling phones in North America. This also happened with the most recent releases from Apple, which saw good sales of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, but very low demand for the iPhone 14 Plus.

Original text (01/11/2023)

Samsung may reduce number of flagships and cancel Galaxy S24 Plus, says rumor

A Samsung may cancel the launch of the Galaxy S24 Plus in 2024. The information began to circulate this Wednesday after sources revealed that the company is already working on next year's models, but without a third device. According to The Elec, the Galaxy S24 is known internally by the codename DM1, while there is also a DM3 in development. However, DM2 is not present in Samsung's system. Theoretically, this code would be associated with the S24 Plus model. As expected, the Korean brand starts developing its flagships a year in advance. Therefore, the company is already working on the Galaxy S24 line, while the S23 family is preparing to hit the market on February 1st.