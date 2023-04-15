Galaxy S24 and S25 may have versions with Snapdragon and Samsung Exynos, indicate rumors

Update (04/14/2023) – FM

A few months after the launch of Samsung’s new top-of-the-line phones, leakers speculate what the manufacturer is preparing for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25, which should only be released in the next few years. According to the informant revegnusone of the big bets for future generations is the return of Exynos processors. The leaker released this Friday (14) the expectations for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 on his Twitter. According to him, the South Korean giant will launch its cell phones again with two versions of hardware: Snapdragon and Exynos, as it did over more than a decade until the Galaxy S23, launched only with Qualcomm’s chip.

With the launch of the Galaxy S23 without an Exynos-equipped variant, the public speculated the end of Samsung’s line of processors, which denied the rumors and reaffirmed its commitment to developing an optimized platform for its own cell phones. The best smartwatches with GPS Now, revegnus reiterated rumors that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra with two chip options — Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400, both with 4-nanometer lithography — whose availability would vary by region. The leaker also claims that the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus should have main cameras with the 50 MP ISOCELL GN3 sensor. The Galaxy S24 Ultra would abandon its telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and would have a new variable lens with dual focal length that would allow 3x and 10x optical zoom on a single sensor.

S24 Series – 4nm Exynos 2400(?)/ 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 – 24/24+ GN3 – Ultra 3x direct telephoto deleted; 3-10x variable folded telephoto added S25 Series – 3nm Exynos 2500 / 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen4 – GN3 retired – New 200MP with lots of new technology — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) April 14, 2023

The strategy of adopting different platforms for cell phones may continue in 2025. The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra would be available in versions with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Exynos 2500, both produced with 3 nanometer lithography. still second revegnusthis generation would “retire” the ISOCELL GN3 sensor and debut a new 200 MP sensor — possibly exclusive to the “Ultra” variant — with several improvements to make photographs sharper in different lighting conditions.

Rumors dating back to last year indicate that the Galaxy S25 may be the first to feature an exclusive chip designed by Samsung. Taking inspiration from rival products such as the Pixel 7 Pro’s Google Tensor G2 and the iPhone 14 Pro’s Apple A16 Bionic, the new lineup would have better hardware and software integration. It should be remembered that this information is very preliminary and possibly based on industry trends, therefore, it is possible that the scenario will be very different in the coming years. Other sources claim that Samsung will continue to use Snapdragon until it achieves better results with Exynos, which has been criticized for its low efficiency.

Update (05/16/2022) – LR

Galaxy S25 line may be the first to feature exclusive Samsung chipset, says rumor

As revealed by Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung’s mobile division, the company intends to develop a unique processor that will be used in the brand’s smartphones in order to “create greater integration between hardware and software”, as happens with Apple through Bionic line, or more recently with Google, through Tensor. Despite the confirmation of the project, the executive of the South Korean giant did not reveal in which generation of devices the manufacturer will start introducing the new chipset, but recent rumors speculate that the first family of cell phones to have the component will be the Galaxy S25, model scheduled to be announced in three years.





This information suggests that the chipset will be destined for more expensive cell phones, while cheaper lines will continue to use Snapdragon MediaTek or Exynos. For some TechSmart readers, this change may be related to the low popularity associated with Exynos after performance issues and overheating on older cell phones.

Original article (06/04/2022) Samsung may create exclusive processors for Galaxy phones

Samsung may be planning to create exclusive processors for its Galaxy phones, just as Google created Tensor for the Pixel 6 line. Recently, the Exynos 2200 suffered criticism and showed that Samsung still has a lot to improve.

The information comes from Roh Tae-moon, the head of Samsung’s mobile division. According to the newspaper innews24when asked about the controversy with the GOS (Game Optimization Service) and how the company intends to deal with it, he suggested that the company plans to create an exclusive processor for Galaxy cell phones, aiming at greater integration between hardware and software.

This might confuse some as Samsung owns the Exynos chipset. However, cell phones and processors are manufactured by two different divisions of Samsung: MX and LSI, respectively. Despite being “sisters”, they have a business relationship. Samsung LSI produces processors for Android phones in general, not for Galaxy phones. It was not clear if it will create the exclusive processors for the Galaxy phones or Samsung MX can rely on another company. The South Korean processor manufacturing process is considered inferior to that of TSMC.

This was evident after the launch of the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which both fell short of expectations. Meanwhile, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 manufactured by TSMC stood out for its performance and energy efficiency.





If Samsung wants its exclusive processors for the Galaxy to be the best on the market, it’s good that it rethinks using LSI for that. As much as the move may surprise some, it is clear that the South Korean needs to review the Exynos manufacturing process, as the company’s chip is usually below its competitors.