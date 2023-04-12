5G News
Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus may use same cameras as their predecessors, says rumor

Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus may use same cameras as their predecessors, says rumor

Tech News
Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus may use same cameras as their predecessors, says rumor
1681315870 galaxy s24 and s24 plus may use same cameras as.jpeg
The Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra models should only be launched in the middle of next year with the expectation of improvement both in the internal hardware and in the construction of the devices. According to recent rumors, the company may introduce improvements to several components, except for the rear camera module.

Informants believe that the South Korean will maintain the current specifications in the future generation, this in the Vanilla and Plus versions, with three sensors of 50 megapixels (main), 10 MP (telephoto) and 12 MP (zoom). In addition to resolution, the Asian manufacturer should also continue using the Samsung GN50 photo sensor.

Keeping the hardware unchanged does not mean that the captured photos and videos will have the same quality or be inferior, as the company can optimize the post-processing so that the recorded content surpasses its predecessors. Samsung, of course, has not taken a position on these rumors, so we must take them with caution.

These speculations do not include the Ultra variant, a more expensive (and beefy) model that can be contemplated with some physical improvement related to the set of cameras. There are also other rumors that point to memory upgrades, especially in more affordable models, which can receive 12 GB of RAM instead of 8 GB.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Line.

This adjustment in the capabilities of the devices is a way for Samsung to make the Galaxy S24 line a little more competitive against Chinese smartphones. That’s because many manufacturers already bet on 12 GB of RAM for more basic models.

  • Galaxy S24 — 12GB + 256GB
  • Galaxy S24 Plus — 12GB + 256GB
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra — 16GB + 512GB
What are your expectations for the future Galaxy S24 line? Tell us, comment!

