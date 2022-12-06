Galaxy S23 + with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on benchmarks. No trace of Exynos

- Advertisement -

The sightings of the Galaxy S23 series continue on the main benchmark platforms and, after having witnessed the passage of the base model on Geekbench, this time it is the Plus variant to show itself in the tables of the well-known software. Identified by the initials SM-S916U, this particular S23 Plus is part of the models that will be distributed in the US market, but it seems that there should be no differences regarding the hardware equipment of the models also offered in the other markets. Before discussing this point, let’s take a look at the results unearthed and shared by colleagues at Sammobile.

As we can see from the reported data, the S23 Plus will also be equipped with 8 GB of RAM memory and with Android 13 as standard, obviously accompanied by the latest version of One UI 5.0. Also confirmed the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which offers us a score all in all in line with that of the latest leaks, or 1,485 points in single core and 4,844 in multi core. Among other details, the presence of the Adreno 740 GPU also emerges, an element that leaves no doubt about the identity of the chip in question.

On the other hand, it was Qualcomm itself to suggest that, in the course of 2023, its chips will have more space within the Samsung top-of-the-range lineup, so we are not surprised to find a solution by the US chipmaker on the new South Korean flagship.

EXYNOS 2300: NOT RECEIVED AT THE MOMENT

Another interesting detail concerns the lack of news regarding a possible Exynos variant – in particular we are talking about Exynos 2300 – arriving in the coming months, a hypothesis that had not been completely discarded until September, but which today appears weaker than ever.

The same insider Ice Universethrough his Twitter profile, highlights that the total absence of precise information on this chip can only mean one thing, namely that there should be no room for Galaxy S23s equipped with Exynos SoCsall for the benefit of European users who for years have been asking for the adoption of Qualcomm chips also on the variants marketed in our market.

Recall that last year we had seen Exynos 2200 in action already in September, soi the fact that in November there was no type of sighting or rumor related to the configuration of the CPU and GPU is a significant fact. Of course, this is not enough to 100% exclude the existence of a variant – which we must take into account in any case until a possible official announcement -, however, there are all the signs to hope for the best.

Of course that it does not mean that the whole Exynos project has been shelved, but only that it could take a necessary pause for reflection for at least a generation, waiting to bring renewed and finally competitive solutions to the market. But this is a topic that we will be addressing in the coming months.