Galaxy S23 vs Edge 30 Neo: Does Motorola phone stand up to a Samsung top? | Comparative

The Galaxy S23 and Edge 30 Neo may be very different smartphones, but they are similar in one way: both are the most modest models in the advanced line of their respective brands. In this duel of different proposals, will the Motorola model be able to approach Samsung’s compact top? That’s what we’ll see here at TechSmart.

We started this duel with very different scenarios here. On one side is the S23 with its aluminum construction and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back, apart from the cameras placed individually right on the lid. On the other, the entire plastic body of the 30 Neo appears, in addition to the block to house the lenses and create an effect together with the Pantone colors inserted in this cell phone. The Galaxy is the one with the most compact dimensions of the duo, but the Edge is lighter in weight. The Korean still takes advantage of the IP68 certification, which guarantees resistance against dust and liquids.

If there is any similarity here, it is the presence of the notch in the form of a centralized hole. Still on the front, both have a fingerprint reader under the screen, even if Samsung's ultrasonic sensor is more modern than the optical one used by Motorola. How to activate RCS messages: Google's 'WhatsApp of SMS' on your mobile The two manufacturers dispensed with the presence of a slot to expand the storage of these devices. The S23 has sixth generation Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3, more advanced than the fifth generation and version 5.1 present on the Edge. At least, NFC is present in both, for approximation payments. Right off the bat, we have an easy point for the Korean.

best construction Galaxy S23 Better protection against scratches Galaxy S23 more modern look Both Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None MI Fans Festival, discounts on Xiaomi products begin Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution Galaxy S23 Best endurance certification? Galaxy S23 Which is thinner and lighter? Both Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Galaxy S23 MediaTek details top-of-the-line Dimensity 9200 and announces chips for 5G, Chromebooks and Smart TVs more advanced bluetooth Galaxy S23

The Galaxy features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, versus a larger 6.3-inch OLED on the Edge. Although the 30 Neo has a high brightness and good color calibration, the S23 has improved these attributes for this Korean generation and achieves better results than its rival. Both have Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, to increase fluidity in system animations and compatible games. However, only the Samsung model contains HDR10+ support to improve streaming, in addition to Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It’s another point for Korean.

best screen technology None Best screen brightness Galaxy S23 more colors Galaxy S23 Best screen resolution None bigger screen Edge 30 Neo Better screen-to-body ratio Edge 30 Neo High Hz screen? Both Better protection against scratches Galaxy S23 Overall screen quality Galaxy S23

Both the S23 and the 30 Neo didn’t disappoint in terms of audio and put a stereo system on these devices. They take advantage of the call speaker as a secondary channel, to improve user immersion. The duo provides good sound power, with a similar maximum volume on both sound outputs, even below the most expensive smartphones in the respective families. Although the Edge delivers a good balance between bass, mids and highs, the quality of the Galaxy still stands out among them. Neither has a physical headphone jack, but Motorola still sends an accessory with a USB-C plug in the box. Samsung’s quality weighs more and gives it the point.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Galaxy S23 sound power Both Do headphones come in the box? Edge 30 Neo

The S23 already comes out of the box with Android 13 from the factory, while the 30 Neo still comes with version 12 of the native “little robot”. Motorola must deliver at least two software updates to its device, but it is far from the four promised by Samsung. On both sides, we find compatibility with 5G, to always have a fast mobile network. The fluidity also pleases them, both for the optimizations of the systems here, and for the 120 Hz refresh rate. Moving on to features, the Galaxy stands out for its Edge Screen shortcuts and Good Lock customizations. Edge already brings the famous gestures to turn on the flashlight or quickly open the camera. Both have solutions to transform the smartphone into a portable PC, either by Samsung’s DeX or by Motorola’s Ready For. The Korean scores another point, for the longevity he delivers.

Well-updated system? Galaxy S23 Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy S23 Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Despite being the most basic of the respective premium families of each brand, only the S23 comes with top-of-the-line hardware, by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The 30 Neo contains a Snapdragon 695 platform, which still fits in the mid-range category. Does that make a big difference in speed? We saw in our tests a 13 second advantage for Samsung. It’s a clear victory, but smaller than we could imagine. The distance between the chips is more explicit in the benchmarks. Both in Geekbench and in AnTuTu, the Korean is very comfortable in front of the rival from Motorola. In games, the Galaxy runs the most demanding titles at a higher quality than the Edge. The S23 scores once again.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy S23 Who wins in the most demanding games? Galaxy S23 Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy S23 What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy S23 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy S23 Which has more storage? Galaxy S23

Because they are more compact models, manufacturers do not put large batteries here. We have a capacity of 3,900 mAh in the Galaxy, slightly less than the 4,020 mAh present in the Edge. How do they behave in practice? Our standardized tests indicated an advantage of almost an hour for the 30 Neo, which registered an autonomy of just over 25 hours and a half. And even on recharge, the scenery does not change. Motorola sends a 68 W adapter, which takes 43 minutes to reach 100%. On the other hand, Samsung’s 25W charger needs 1 hour and 11 minutes to complete the process. So Edge scores this time.

Which has more battery? Edge 30 Neo Which recharges faster? Edge 30 Neo Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Edge 30 Neo Does it have wireless charging? Both

The S23 has a triple set of rear cameras, that is, one more than the only double of the 30 Neo. Galaxy’s main 50 MP offers photos with more detail and better contrast than the Edge’s 64 MP. The Korean also has a night mode that preserves sharpness superior to the competitor, apart from the portrait mode with less errors. Their ultrawide captures good images, within the limitations of each one. Motorola has the differential of putting automatic focus on this lens, to allow macros with higher quality. Finally, Samsung is the only one to put a telephoto sensor on its device, which allows records from afar without much loss of quality, with the three times optical zoom. We give one more point to the Korean.

Best rear camera set Galaxy S23 Best photos of the day Galaxy S23 best night photos Galaxy S23 most versatile set Galaxy S23 best ultrawide Both best telephoto lens Galaxy S23 best macro Edge 30 Neo (via ultrawide) best depth Galaxy S23

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy S23

While the S23 supports 8K video at 30 fps or 4K at 60 fps, the 30 Neo is limited to Full HD recording only. In terms of quality, the Galaxy ranks well above the Edge, particularly for night shooting. At the very least, you’ll find optical stabilization, snappy focus, and good sound capture in the duo. It’s another point for Samsung.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? Galaxy S23 Does it record in 4K at 60 fps? Galaxy S23 Best audio capture Both best video quality Galaxy S23

Photos taken with the Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Although Motorola’s front camera has more resolution, it’s the Korean one that delivers the best selfies. That’s because Samsung has improved HDR to have more vibrant colors during the day, in addition to generating captures with less noise than the competitor at night. Both hit well in portrait mode, but only the Galaxy shoots from the front in 4K at 60 fps. The S23 widens the scoreboard.

Best front camera set Galaxy S23 Front camera records in 4K? Galaxy S23 best selfie Galaxy S23

These devices were officially launched in the Europeian market. The Galaxy S23 arrived at a suggested price of BRL 6,000, well above the BRL 3,500 initially charged for the Edge 30 Neo. In current retail, the duo has already dropped in price, but the difference remains. The Samsung device can be found for BRL 4,000, against just over BRL 2,000 for the Motorola model. That is, Edge takes the last point.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Edge 30 Neo Which has the lowest current cost? Edge 30 Neo

Despite both being the most modest cell phones of the respective premium lines of each brand, we saw that the manufacturers decided to follow very different paths. Samsung bets on a compact top, which has the most advanced design, the highest quality screen, the most balanced sound, the superior system longevity, the fastest performance and the best quality camera set in general. It only remains for Motorola to offer greater battery life and shorter recharge time. Plus, the Edge 30 Neo is the cheaper option of the duo. It remains to be weighed in the balance if your need is solved with it, or only the Galaxy S23 will fully satisfy you.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy S23: 8 POINTS More modern and resistant design

Screen with more brightness and colors

higher quality sound

Longer lasting system

Faster multitasking performance

Rear cameras with better day and night photos

Videos in 8K at 30 fps and 4K at 60 fps

Improved HDR selfies, better colors and 4K footage at 60 fps Motorola Edge 30 Neo: 2 POINTS Longer battery life and shorter charging time

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

Do you prefer to buy a more complete model like the Galaxy, or do you think it’s better to pay less and have the greater autonomy of the Edge? Tell us in the space below.