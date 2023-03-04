Galaxy S23, Unpacked event on February 1st. Samsung’s confirmation is “only” missing

- Advertisement -

There Galaxy S23 series will be announced on February 1, 2023. The news it’s not official and it obviously needs to be confirmed, but the source – Ice Universe – has been found to be quite reliable in the past. The tipster did not release any other details than the presentation date: so he did on Twitter – without even mentioning what would happen that day, to then reveal it in a second tweet – and he did little more on Weibo, where he limited to write:

Exclusive news: Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be released on February 1, 2023.

NO DELAY?

In recent days there had been talk of a possible delay due to the difficulty of the company in assigning a price in line with the trend of the market and of the global economy which, as we know, is experiencing a particularly uncertain and difficult moment. But if you really the event Unpacked will be held on the first day of February, then evidently the doubts at Samsung would seem to have been resolved. Or, at least, South Korean society expects to have deleted them by that date.

By now we know most of the technical data sheets of the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra thanks to the numerous rumors of recent months. After all, the Galaxy S range turns out to be among the most talked about every year: this was the case in 2021-22 for the Galaxy S22, Plus and Ultra, and this will also be the case for the series that will arrive in 2024.

We have recently received confirmations on colors and accessories, and we have had the opportunity to appreciate the design in the respective dummies. In short, now only the confirmation is missing that the right day for the announcement of the new Galaxy S series is really February 1st. And on that occasion we will discover everything, prices included.