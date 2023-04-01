5G News
Galaxy S23 Ultra won't bend: the JerryRig endurance test

Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t bend: the JerryRig endurance test

Android

Published on

By Abraham
galaxy s23 ultra won't bend: the jerryrig endurance test
galaxy s23 ultra won't bend: the jerryrig endurance test
Galaxy S23 Ultra has already been subjected to the first resistance tests, now we are curious to find out what Zack Nelson thinks of JerryRigEverything, a real point of reference on the web in the field of extreme tests and teardowns.

As always we start from the analysis of resistance of the front glassa Corning Gorilla Victus 2 which represents the best of what can be found on the market today. PBK had reached level 8-9 on the Mohs scale, in this case the first signs can already be seen at 6, with greater evidence at 7. Well, yes, but there doesn’t seem to be that clear improvement seen in the previous test.

Once you have verified the presence ofArmor Aluminum on the sides and of the glass on the rear body, it’s time for heat resistance: here the result is excellent, given that after 60 seconds of contact of the flame with the glass of the screen no particular halos or dull or burnt pixels are noticed.

Finally, the bend test. There is nothing to do here, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra it doesn’t bend, neither on one side (screen down) nor on the other (screen up). The judgment on the resistance of the smartphone can only be fundamentally positive.

