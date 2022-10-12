Galaxy S23 Ultra with Advanced OIS? A patent sets off hopes

- Advertisement -

Of sensor shift on top of the range Galaxy or optical stabilization on the sensor to put it in Italian, we have been talking for a long time. In April 2021 a rumor according to which Samsung had been working for some time on a more effective optical stabilization, on the sensor instead of on the optics, and it was thought that it would arrive on the S22. We know the story how it went, nothing was done about it. Galaxy S22 Ultra has “classic” optical stabilization, but on Galaxy S23 it could be different. Not that there are precise indications, mind you.

Samsung has obtained a patent from WIPO, the body that manages them worldwide. It is a sensor shift * on the periscope telephoto lensand since it is said that the company has been working on its implementation for some time the granting of the patent it could be the sign that the time has finally come to move from theory to practice. Galaxy S23 Ultra seems like the ideal candidate to give the competition a jab: 200 megapixel main sensor on one side, 10x telephoto lens with sensor shift on the other. Two first timeswhich make users and marketing happy.

* definition that is attributed to an optical stabilization that moves the sensor rather than the lens to compensate for micro movements. The advantages? More effective optical stabilization, so better photos and videos in low light conditions.

- Advertisement -

The point is that patents represent a technological baggage that the company records to protect them above all from competitors, so it is not obvious that they are used. However sooner or later Samsung will have to align to the competition that responds to the name of Apple, that the sensor shift introduced it in 2020 with the iPhone 12 Pro Max to keep it in subsequent generations. There is a gap to recoverin short, with the historical rival, and we have little doubt that Samsung wants to recover it as soon as possible.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

6.8 inches – 3080×1440 px Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9 mm

6.7 inches – 2796×1290 px

All elements that play in favor of a sensor shift debut on Galaxy S23 Ultraa tool with which Samsung could then launch a hard blow to Apple: for the 200 megapixel camera and for a sensor shift on the telephoto lens instead of the main sensor as in Cupertino, a choice – that of Samsung – which in theory it also makes more sense since any telephoto lens with its zoom and with a more “closed” lens is more sensitive than the main one to vibrations or simple hand movements.

- Advertisement -

There difference especially on the 10x zoom which is on Galaxy S22 Ultra and which will also be on S23 Ultra, it could be huge.