Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: good evolution or more of the same? | Comparative

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a focus on maintaining the qualities of the previous generation and improving other features already present in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, without major changes in the design. Does the Korean’s latest top smartphone bring significant improvements over its predecessor? That’s what we’re going to find out in this Comparative, here at TechSmart.

design and connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

If you take a quick look at these devices, you might find that the design hasn’t changed from one to the next. In fact, they are very similar, as in the distribution of cameras at the rear, the presence of a notch in a hole on the front and the ultrasonic biometric reader under the display. - Advertisement - But we have some important differences. The S23 Ultra features straighter bezels to improve the user’s footprint. On the other hand, the increase in dimensions of the recent model makes the S22 Ultra the more compact and lighter of the duo.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Both have a body made of durable metal with glass on the back. The newest Galaxy comes with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, a small step up from the older Victus Plus. In any case, the duo will deliver an IP68 certification, to guarantee resistance against dust and liquids. Google will require the use of continuous updates in Android 13 Samsung does not provide storage expansion slot on these phones. So, no microSD card slot here. Both feature sixth-generation Wi-Fi and NFC for proximity payments. Bluetooth evolved from one generation to the next and went from version 5.2 to 5.3. The S23 Ultra has advanced scratch protection and connectivity, but the S22 Ultra offers the smaller weight and dimensions. We start with a draw.

Multimedia and resources

Screen





Both devices have a 6.8-inch screen with Quad HD + resolution. Both use Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and deliver the same level of brightness. However, the newest Galaxy now comes with more advanced components to consume less power. Samsung even improved the Vision Booster feature from one year to the next, which generates better colors and contrast in the S23 Ultra, compared to its predecessor. The recent model’s scratch protection has also been improved by using the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in place of the Victus Plus present in the S22 Ultra. In the fluidity part, the Korean put a rate of 120 Hz with dynamic update in the duo, to balance smooth navigation with battery savings. We can see important evolutions from one to the other. So it’s one more point for the 2023 Galaxy.

best screen technology None Best screen brightness None more colors Galaxy S23 Ultra Best screen resolution None bigger screen None Better screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra High Hz screen? Both Better protection against scratches Galaxy S23 Ultra Overall screen quality Galaxy S23 Ultra

Sound





As we are talking about tops of the line here, we find a stereo sound system in them, which takes advantage of the call speaker as a secondary channel. In practice, this means more immersion for the user. The S22 Ultra already guarantees a good overall experience. But for the successor, Samsung left the sound more powerful and full-bodied. In other words, you’ll get a higher maximum volume and a better balance of mid-bass and highs on the 2023 phone. It is worth remembering that the manufacturer no longer sends headphones in the box, nor does it insert a standard physical connector to use any wired accessory. For the set it has, the S23 Ultra scores another point.

Sound is stereo? Both Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Galaxy S23 Ultra sound power Galaxy S23 Ultra Do headphones come in the box? None

System





As they are from different years, the 2023 Galaxy already contains Android 13 pre-installed, while the predecessor still has Android 12 native. As Samsung provides four “little robot” updates and five years of security packages, the longevity of the newest one will be slightly greater. Fluidity does not disappoint on these devices, thanks to the high refresh rate. The mobile network is also fast here, as you will have 5G technology support, regardless of which model you choose. They come with an S Pen that allows Screen Writing, partial capture with Smart Select and even has shortcuts to control the camera. Good Lock’s customization options are also in them, as well as Edge Screen shortcuts and DeX mode, which turns the smartphone into a portable PC. In this regard, the useful life makes the difference and gives the point to the S23 Ultra.

Well-updated system? Galaxy S23 Ultra Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy S23 Ultra Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Both

Performance

The S23 Ultra debuts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform for Galaxy, a modified version of Qualcomm for Samsung. Something that did not yet exist in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 of the S22 Ultra. Has there been an evolution in performance? We saw that yes. In our tests, the newest Galaxy got the better of both rounds and finished five seconds ahead of its predecessor. Benchmarks confirm that the advance was great between them. The 2023 cell phone won by far in AnTuTu and Geekbench indicators. In games, these Samsung tops do not disappoint and all run at maximum and with great fluidity. It’s time for the flagship of the S23 family.

Who does better on the opening test? Galaxy S23 Ultra Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy S23 Ultra What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy S23 Ultra Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Galaxy S23 Ultra Which has more storage? None

Battery

The Korean made no changes to the battery capacity and kept the 5,000 mAh of the 2022 model in the 2023 model. Optimizations took place on the chip and on the screen. And we saw this in practice. The 22 and a half hours of the S22 Ultra jumped to more than 30 hours of autonomy in the S23 Ultra. As for charging, support for 45 W was maintained, but the adapter that is given for free by Samsung has only 25 W. With it, it is possible to complete these devices in one hour and five minutes. Therefore, the recent Galaxy’s superior runtime gives the point to it.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? None Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Galaxy S23 Ultra Does it have wireless charging? Both

Camera

From one generation to the next, a quadruple set of rear cameras has been maintained. What has changed is the main sensor, which has gone from 108 MP to 200 MP from one to the other. In practice, you will have excellent records in both. The S23 Ultra stands out for bringing back the more saturated photos that the predecessor had removed, which makes the visualization less real. But the one now corrects the edge smoothing that was a problem on the S22 Ultra. At least, the night images have improved in the newest one and are now sharper and more vibrant. They have the same ultrawide, but the 2023 Galaxy brings some software improvements to eliminate more noise without compromising detail. This lens on them even has autofocus, to use for macros. A contrary movement was only seen in telephoto lenses. When going beyond three times of zoom, the S23 Ultra’s images become more grainy, while contrast is lost at maximum zoom. Situations that did not happen with the Galaxy 2022 cameras. Even so, you’ll still get a superior set on the recent model. So it’s one more point for him.

Best rear camera set Galaxy S23 Ultra Best photos of the day Galaxy S23 Ultra best night photos Galaxy S23 Ultra most versatile set Both best ultrawide Galaxy S23 Ultra best telephoto lens Galaxy S22 Ultra best macro Both (via ultrawide) best depth Galaxy S23 Ultra

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The manufacturer finally increased the frame rate of 8K videos from 24 fps to 30 fps from one year to the next. Quality has also improved. Now, the recordings gained more clarity, both during the day and at night. The duo provides optical stabilization to handle the shakes well, very agile focus and stereo sound capture. For the evolutions, the S23 scores one more point.

Does it have optical stabilization? Both Does it have electronic stabilization? Both agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? Galaxy S23 Ultra Does it record in 4K at 60 fps? Both Best audio capture None best video quality Galaxy S23 Ultra

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The front camera has suffered a setback. The 40 MP sensor of the older device gave way to a 12 MP. Overall quality has been maintained. The difference is that now the photos are smoother in low light places, because of the noise control. For head-on footage, you’ll get 4K resolution at 60 fps with either one. The S22 Ultra scores this time.

Best front camera set Galaxy S22 Ultra Front camera records in 4K? Both best selfie Galaxy S22 Ultra

Price

The two devices were officially launched in Europe, for the same suggested price of R$ 9,500. As it has been on the market for a longer time, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can be found at a lower cost, close to R$ 5,000. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is still far from that value and is found in the R$ 7,000 range. Thus, the oldest smartphone closes the Comparison with the last point.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? None Which has the lowest current cost? Galaxy S22 Ultra

Conclusion

In the confrontation between generations of Samsung’s top of the line, it was possible to observe an important advance from the oldest to the new. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has improved display and sound quality, is faster and now lasts longer unplugged. Not to mention the greater longevity of your system and the rear cameras with better quality in photos and videos. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra still has its merits. It delivers the duo’s most compact and lightweight body, in addition to having a superior selfie camera. The old cell phone is also available for a lower price at national retail, which can be interesting if you don’t want to spend more on the recent one.

RESULT Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 8 POINTS Superior scratch protection and more advanced Bluetooth

Screen with more colors and contrast

More powerful and balanced sound

Longer lasting system

Faster multitasking performance

Battery with greater autonomy

Rear cameras with better day and night photos

Clearer videos at night Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 3 POINTS More compact and lightweight design

Front camera with sharper selfies

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

Do you think there was a great evolution from the S22 Ultra to the S23 Ultra, or do you believe it’s more of the same? What would be your purchase choice? You can comment freely in the space below.