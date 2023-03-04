Galaxy S23 Ultra: users report disconnection issue with S Pen

The Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched a few weeks ago and has already managed to outperform the iPhone 14 Pro in several tests, but not everything is rosy for Samsung’s top of the line. This is because several reports on Reddit indicate that the S Pen integrated into the cell phone may suffer from random disconnection problems, which impairs the use of the accessory.

The first report of a problem with the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s S Pen was published on Reddit 17 days ago, when user u/noproblemforme stated that the pen disconnects from the smartphone every time it is removed from the device. This prevents the user from using functions such as remote camera triggering and aerial gestures, for example. According to the user, the only solution found by him was to tap on the S Pen icon, put the pen back on the phone and wait until it reconnects, which is quite frustrating.

- Advertisement - Other reports indicate that it is also possible to avoid the problem by activating the option to keep the S Pen always connected to the cell phone, which is disabled by default to reduce the accessory’s energy consumption. This option is available under Settings > Advanced > S Pen, but it doesn’t seem to definitively fix the bug. Complaints about the issue were also found on Twitter and the Samsung Members Community, which could indicate that this is a widespread bug and makes the situation more concerning. Mozilla Ideas closes its doors, but the Mozilla idea persists

So far, Samsung has not commented on the problem with the S Pen, but everything indicates that it was caused by a software failure, which can be corrected with an update. We hope that it will be launched soon by the South Korean, as the S Pen is one of the great differentials of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

