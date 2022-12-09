Galaxy S23 Ultra, there is the middle way: photos even at 50 MP, not just at 200 or 12.5

There 200 MP camera which will most likely be part of the Galaxy S23 Ultra equipment will not leave much room for the customer to choose the resolution of the photos, indicated Ice Universe in October. While it is obvious that there is a mode that will let you shoot at full resolution, and another that will take advantage of pixel binning to obtain images at a much lower resolution (16 times) but better balanced, the informant argued at first. that there wouldn’t be one middle ground.

50MP MODE WILL BE THERE | UPDATE

Manufacturers are pushing megapixels for at least two reasons. The first is the marketing, cause a wow effect to the customer who approaches the purchase and who without going into too much detail is willing to spend a little more in the face of higher numbers on CPU frequency or megapixels, in fact. The second has more noble bases, namely the qualitative leap guaranteed by pixel binning, the merging of several pixels into one, as the resolution increases.

Unlike moto and Xiaomi, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra only offers 200MP and 12.5MP, not 50MP mode. – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 19, 2022

Ice Universe claimed that Samsung would have been limited to 4×4 pixel binning on Galaxy S23 Ultra, the most extreme, which allows you to obtain a final 12.5 MP image starting from a raw 200 MP file. But unlike the competition that has already adopted a 200 MP sensor produced by Samsung, therefore Xiaomi with 12S Ultra (here our test) e Motorola with Edge 30 Ultra (here our review), would not allow the client to shoot at 50MP through 2×2 pixel binning.

The ability to choose the middle ground of the 50 MP would allow you to keep most of the benefits guaranteed by the merging of the pixels and at the same time having a good room for changes in post production, for example to cut out a detail of a shot without losing too much detail. Xiaomi and Motorola offer this middle ground.

Despite the informant being serious and reliable, about three months are missing from the launch of the Galaxy S23 line and the Ultra variant with its 200 megapixels, a period of time in which on the software Samsung still has room to choose to do everything and the opposite of everything. So, taking the Ice Universe indiscretion as good, the fact that Samsung hasn’t foreseen a middle ground at 50 MP does not imply that from now to January / February things cannot change (edit: in fact they have changed). Three months after the “therefore” a hardware choice is final, one on the software is not.

50MP MODE SHOULD BE THERE

It seemed odd that Samsung on his ultra top of the range would not have left the possibility to choose a middle ground between 200 and 12.5 MP. Mind you, to prevent the user from saturating the storage space too quickly, it is highly likely that by default the 200 MP “monster” shoots at 12.5 MP, but it seems that if you want, contrary to what was said, you can also choose to take a 50 megapixels.

To return to the theme is Ice Universe. Yes, the same one who claimed the opposite in mid-October now returns to the topic by posting on Twitter a screenshot of the buttons on the screen that should allow you to change the final resolution of the image. So on Galaxy S23 Ultra they should be there three options: 200, 50 or 12.5 MP. Impossible to say if the previous indiscretion was wrong or if Samsung which, it must be remembered, is at the first experience on the 200 MP trivially added the middle ground. The question, now, can be considered (almost) closed: on Galaxy S23 Ultra there will be the possibility to choose.