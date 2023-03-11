5G News
Galaxy S23 Ultra, the judgment of iFixit: repairability so-so, but there is...

Galaxy S23 Ultra, the judgment of iFixit: repairability so-so, but there is potential

Android

Published on

By Abraham
galaxy s23 ultra, the judgment of ifixit: repairability so so, but
galaxy s23 ultra, the judgment of ifixit: repairability so so, but
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra answered the call of iFixit. It’s never easy to do it head-on considering the trend of recent years, with smartphones, especially top-of-the-range ones, increasingly sealed and crammed with components and technology. In short, the opposite direction to that desired by users and regulatory bodies, but a small appreciable sign of greater attention to do-it-yourself repairability it showed on Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The only component that will certainly require attention sooner or later, not only on the Ultra but on all smartphones, is the drums. And it is on the battery that Samsung has applied a tab that facilitates its extraction when replacing it, a courtesy seen for the first time on the iPhone 4 and which Samsung, after more than 12 years, is now reproducing on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The effect is tangible: from iFixit they know that a battery could not be removed so easily “since the S6 and S6 Edge”, to stay in the Samsung house, which “finally admits that batteries can and should be removed”.

Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra with the back cover removed. In the circle, colored in blue, under the flat cables, you can see the tab that facilitates the removal of the battery

iFixit awarded the Galaxy S23 Ultra a repairability score of 4/10but it was promised a 6/10 when Samsung makes repair manuals and spare parts available to users.

This would be a score that hasn’t been assigned for a decade (in this range, ed) and that would be significant for do-it-yourself repairs. Given that manuals and spares are available for the S22, there is a good chance that the S23 range will achieve that impressive score which, incidentally, was also achieved by the iPhone 4 at the time.

For iFixit Galaxy S23 Ultra proves that the producers’ sensitivity towards the right to repair is growingand the right itself then gains ground rapidly.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available online from Bpm power at 1.094 euros. The value for money is discreet and it is the best device in this price range. To see the other 8 offers click here. (updated February 23, 2023, 09:30)

