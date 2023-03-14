Galaxy S23 Ultra, same display as S22 Ultra? Not at all: the DxOMark verdict

- Advertisement -

On the Galaxy S23 Ultra display so much has been said so far. Apparently, technical specifications in hand, it is the same as Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it seemed to us that something different however there was both in the first hours of use and during the days leading up to the review. The specifications will also be the same, but the display or at least the final rendering are not. Our impression is shared by DxOMark, which analyzes not only cameras, even if it is mainly known for that, but also displays.

Between S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra, according to DxOMark, there are 9 positions and 8 points: same display?

And the display is second only to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max duo – whose displays, ironically, come from Samsung factories. However, there is a trifle between them: just one point, 149 versus 148 points for Samsung’s latest top. Beyond the overall score, S23 Ultra outclasses the two rivals in the ability to faithfully reproduce videos, a category in which it has set a new benchmark, 162 points, and gives them two points in the reproduction of the most frenetic scenes of games and movies, bordering on the record is also zero in legibility, where among other things the ability to have the correct brightness in all circumstances is evaluated.

S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max, screen comparison PROS AND CONS IN SHORT

All in all for technicians DxOMark the display of Galaxy S23 Ultra is excellent, merit of “some notable improvements over the predecessor” – so nothing but the same screens… Praise for the video experience, with a great ability to follow the framerate of what you play, good readability in many lighting conditions. In particular:

good legibility in most light conditions great video experience overall good color fidelity in most light conditions

brightness too high for night reading and low PWM under the sunlight, therefore with maximum brightness, the nuances of color are lost levels of detail and brightness perfectible indoors

Find therecomplete analysis category by category, including the comparison with direct competitors at the link in SOURCE.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available online from Bpm power at 1.094 euros. The value for money is discreet and it is the best device in this price range. To see the other 5 offers click here. (updated February 22, 2023, 2.55pm)