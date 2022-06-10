galaxy s23 ultra, rumors condensed in a video. behind it is renewed for the 200 mp

The designer Parvez Khan, aka Technizo Concept. The protagonist’s clothes are worn Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, imagined in the Phantom White color on the basis of the indications received so far from the rumors. Although there is still a long way to go to the debut, which should take place as usual in the first months of 2023, some element on which to implant a reconstruction of his appearance is already there, and Technizo has put it all together obtaining a video and a handful of renders.

Two-thirds of the smartphone should remain almost unaltered compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra. No variation on the front surface and on the frame: the time would not yet be ripe enough to move the selfie camera under the display without paying a too high price on the quality of photos and videos, so probably Galaxy S23 Ultra will re-propose the top hole customers should have gotten used to by now.

Same fate for the curvature on the long sides, which may not convince someone for ergonomics but which undoubtedly gives the top of the Korean range a plus in terms of charm. Consequently the chassis it should not undergo changes compared to S22 Ultra: we do not know anything about the dimensions yet, but it should be almost excluded that Samsung will modify something or delete the slot for the S Pen after introducing it to the current generation.

And on the posterior surface that there will be major changes, always wanting to take the rumors for granted. On the Galaxy S22 Ultra the designers preferred to optimize the ideas to debut on the predecessor, while on the Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung would have decided to break with the past by restructuring the camera group. Even because there may be a special guest the 200 megapixel ISOCELL sensor that the company has recently run in with a “mega” photo of a cat, displayed on a over 600 square meters.

This, ultimately, is Technizo’s interpretation of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra based on what has emerged so far. What do you think?