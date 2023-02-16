Galaxy S23 Ultra: Real-Time Battery Test | This Thursday at 6 pm

Samsung introduced the new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra to the world at the beginning of 2023. The devices reach the Europeian market as an evolution in relation to their predecessors. We have here on our bench the most powerful brother of the family, to start the battery tests.

The top of the line Korean features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ resolution and 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy platform, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage, front camera of 12 MP, four rear cameras (200 MP / 12 MP / 10 MP / 10 MP), 5G connection, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Stereo sound, IP68 and Wi-Fi 6E, 5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging, built-in S Pen and Android 13 running under One UI 5.1.