Galaxy S23 Ultra: Real-Time Battery Test | This Thursday at 6 pm

Samsung introduced the new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra to the world at the beginning of 2023. The devices reach the Europeian market as an evolution in relation to their predecessors. We have here on our bench the most powerful brother of the family, to start the battery tests.
The top of the line Korean features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ resolution and 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy platform, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage, front camera of 12 MP, four rear cameras (200 MP / 12 MP / 10 MP / 10 MP), 5G connection, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Stereo sound, IP68 and Wi-Fi 6E, 5,000 mAh battery with 45W charging, built-in S Pen and Android 13 running under One UI 5.1.
Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to keep track of background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
