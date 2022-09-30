HomeTech NewsGalaxy S23 Ultra may have a telephoto camera with sensor-shift stabilization from...

Galaxy S23 Ultra may have a telephoto camera with sensor-shift stabilization from the iPhone 14 Pro

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Galaxy S23 Ultra may have a telephoto camera with sensor-shift stabilization from the iPhone 14 Pro
1664550325 galaxy s23 ultra may have a telephoto camera with sensor shift.jpeg
Yesterday the galaxy Club portal claimed to be sure that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200 megapixel main camera and today more information about other sensors is coming from the same source. This time, it is said that the South Korean can implement sensor-shift stabilization in the telephoto camera, the same present in the iPhone 14 Pro.

The possibility was indicated by a patent registered by Samsung at WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) detailing a telephoto camera with sensor-shift stabilization, which is the same used in the cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Samsung patent with sensor-shift stabilization. Image: Galaxy Club

This stabilization promises to be much more efficient than just optical and software stabilization, as the one used by Apple in its cameras is one of the most efficient in the smartphone world.

Image: Galaxy Club
The patent also mentions several smartphone formats such as traditional bar, folding and sliding ones. Thus, this patent may indicate the presence of this technology in future devices of other lines such as the Galaxy Z, which is responsible for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.

All in all, Galaxy Club believes that the 10x zoom sensor should remain at 10 megapixels, so the improved stabilization would be the big differentiator for the next generation that should be announced in January.

Tech News

The best and cheapest earbuds on the market

