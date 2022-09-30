Galaxy S23 Ultra may have a telephoto camera with sensor-shift stabilization from the iPhone 14 Pro

Yesterday the Club portal claimed to be sure that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a 200 megapixel main and today more information about other s is coming from the same source. This time, it is said that the South Korean can implement sensor- stabilization in the telephoto camera, the same present in the iPhone 14 Pro.

The possibility was indicated by a patent registered by Samsung at WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) detailing a telephoto camera with sensor-shift stabilization, which is the same used in the cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro.

This stabilization promises to be much more efficient than just optical and software stabilization, as the one used by Apple in its cameras is one of the most efficient in the smartphone world.

The patent also mentions several smartphone formats such as traditional bar, folding and sliding ones. Thus, this patent may indicate the presence of this technology in future devices of other lines such as the Galaxy Z, which is responsible for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.

All in all, Galaxy Club believes that the 10x zoom sensor should remain at 10 megapixels, so the improved stabilization would be the big differentiator for the next generation that should be announced in January.