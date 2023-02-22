Galaxy S23 Ultra loses to iPhones in screen and audio, according to DxOMark tests

O DxOMark published the results of tests carried out with the screen of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as well as its performance in the audio. Regarding the panel, the device did not do it and was in the third position from the ranking with 148 points. As for sound reproduction and recording, it ended up being on the 17th position with 139 points.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – Screen





The mobile display, in general, was evaluated as excellent by the site. In this sense, the analysis states that there were several implements compared to the previous generation of the line, in addition to having a similar color rendering capacity compared to the predecessor. These results, however, were not enough to overcome the performance of rivals iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, which occupy the second and first position, respectively. Apple’s devices scored 149 points and were superior to the S23 Ultra’s 6.8-inch AMOLED panel and 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – Audio





In this regard, the Samsung model was tied with the iPhone 12 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Likewise, it was below Apple's line 14 and far from the current leader, which is the Black Shark 5 Pro, which scored 161 points in the analysis made by DxOMark and also had its screen analyzed by the site. To play content, the portal claims that the S23 Ultra does a good job in general, in addition to delivering powerful and deep bass. However, the volume levels are inconsistent and in the recording, despite delivering good results, especially with the native camera app, a great sensitivity was noticed with other applications, such as memo.

Overall, Galaxy S23 Ultra proves to be a very interesting option for both content playback and gaming. There is DxOMark claims that there is good performance in the display also for reading, even in sunlight and that even the audio zoom works fine in sound recording mode. Also check out the portal’s review of Samsung’s top-of-the-line cameras.