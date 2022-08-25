galaxy s23 ultra, important details on display, size and battery

- Advertisement -

S23 is expected to early 2023, the rumors, however, are already abundant even though there are still several months to its debut. He is frequently talked about these days, despite the fact that the attention is currently focused on the top of the range folding Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 fresh from presentation. To reveal some new on the Ultra variant is Ice Universewho shares information on Twitter on , , software and dimensions: in short, new pieces to add to have an increasingly precise picture of next year’s Samsung flagship.

NEW INFORMATION ON GALAXY S23 ULTRA

Regarding the size, the leaker reports that Galaxy S23 Ultra will be quite similar to its predecessoror that Galaxy S22 Ultra (opening photo) that has done so much good on the market so far:

0.1-0.2mm increment (but it is not specified what to refer to)

thickness of 8,9mm

6.8 inch 3088×1440 display

5,000mAh battery

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with One UI 5.1

To this information we can add what emerged previously, starting from the main 200MP camera which will most likely be unpublished – therefore neither ISOCELL HP1, nor ISOCELL HP3 – up to the battery, 5.000mAh exactly like on Galaxy S22 Ultra.

GALAXY S23 ULTRA: TO DEEPEN